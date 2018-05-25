 
Expert Available for Comment on Issues Regarding Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking

Released: 29-May-2018

Arizona State University (ASU)

Agriculture, Government/Law
KEYWORDS
  Human Trafficking, human trafficking prevention, human trafficking research, Human Trafficking survivors, modern slavery,
  labor trafficking
    • Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - Senior director of the McCain Institute’s human trafficking program Kristen Abrams is available for comments on all issues regarding human trafficking. Abrams is also the director of Buffett-McCain Institute Initiative to Combat Modern Slavery, a multi-disciplinary effort to address forced labor and labor exploitation in the agricultural sector.
     
    She holds a juris doctor degree from The George Washington University Law School and a bachelors degree from Vanderbilt University. She can be reached at 202-360-6021 or kristen.l.abrams@asu.edu, and is available for broadcast and media appearences.

