Sociologists Available to Comment on Ireland's Referendum on Abortion

From the influence of religion to the history of social movements, sociologists are experts on the issue of abortion and abortion rights, from medical, legal, historical, and social perspectives. These experts are available to answer media questions and provide perspective for news stories.

Michele Dillon, University of New Hampshire, michele.dillon@unh.edu Dillon received her undergraduate and master’s degree in sociology from University College Dublin, and her Ph.D. in sociology from UC-Berkeley. She has written extensively on Catholicism, especially American Catholicism; American culture and religion; life course issues; and public opinion on abortion and gay rights.

Drew Halfmann, University of California-Davis, drew.halfmann@gmail.com, (510) 684-3850 Dr. Halfmann is Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of California-Davis. His research focuses on the politics of social policy, with an emphasis on health and reproductive policy. He examines the ways in which political institutions (e.g. federalism, the separation of powers, and party and electoral systems) shape when, where and how collective actors involve themselves in politics. He is the author of Doctors and Demonstrators: How Political Institutions Shape Abortion Law in the United States, Britain and Canada (2011).

Carole Joffe, University of California-San Francisco, carole.joffe@ucsf.edu, (510) 986-8938 Dr. Joffe has studied the field of reproductive health and reproductive politics for over 30 years, and has written widely on this subject for both academic and general public audiences. She has frequently been interviewed by both print and electronic media. She is the author of Dispatches from the Abortion Wars: The Costs of Fanaticism to Doctors, Patients and the Rest of Us (Beacon Press, 2010.

Katrina Kimport, University of California-San Francisco, kimportk@obgyn.ucsf.edu, (510) 986-8947 Dr. Katrina Kimport is assistant professor in the department of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences at UC-San Francisco. She earned a PhD in sociology from UC-Santa Barbara. Her research engages two central themes: understanding women’s personal and social experience of abortion and contraception; and investigating the cultural negotiation of controversial social issues related to sexuality and health—specifically, abortion and same-sex marriage.

Deana Rohlinger, Florida State University, deana.rohlinger@fsu.edu, (850) 644-2493, (850) 284-7230 Dr. Rohlinger is an associate professor in the Department of Sociology at Florida State University and author of nearly three dozen scholarly publications. Her work examines social movements, abortion politics, mass media, political participation, and digital activism. She is the author of Abortion Politics, Mass Media, and Social Movements in America (2015).