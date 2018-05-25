Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Receives National Employer of Excellence Award

Newswise — SEATTLE – (May 25, 2018) – Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) announced today that it is one of eight national recipients of an Employer of Excellence award from the American Academy of Physician Assistants (PA’s) Center for Healthcare Leadership and Management. SCCA accepted the award during the American Academy of PAs’ (AAPA) Annual Conference, earlier this week in New Orleans, LA.

“This award reinforces that Seattle Cancer Care Alliance is a top place to work for APPs, and their invaluable commitment to our organization and patients,” said F. Marc Stewart, Medical Director and senior vice president at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

The award program is designed to showcase hospitals and health systems that have implemented practices that create positive work environments for PAs (physician assistants) and encourage collaborative provider teams. The program is the first and only PA-specific award program available to hospitals and health systems.

“This award demonstrates the incredible engagement of our APP workforce, and the impressive organizational leadership team who appreciate the skills and contributions of our APP’s,” said Gabrielle Zecha, Director, Advanced Practice Providers at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

The 2018-2019 winners are:

Brigham and Women’s Hospital – Boston

The Cleveland Clinic – Cleveland

El Centro Family Health – Taos, New Mexico

Hospital for Special Surgery – New York

MidMichigan Health – Midland, Michigan

NYU Langone Health – New York

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance – Seattle

Wake Forest Baptist Health – Winston-Salem, North Carolina

“These eight hospitals and health systems have unlocked some important secrets to maximize the value of PAs to their organizations and their patients,” said Jenna Dorn, CEO of AAPA. “PA-positive environments create a win-win situation for PAs and for employers.”

To determine the criteria for recognition, CHLM partnered with HealthStream, a leading provider of workforce, patient experience, and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, to gain an understanding of what PAs value in their place of employment. Based on the survey findings, criteria for the Employer of Excellence Awards focused on five key drivers:

Establishing a positive and supportive PA work environment.

Providing opportunities for PAs to provide meaningful input that leads to positive organizational change.

Keeping PAs informed about organizational activity and decisions.

Involving PAs in leadership efforts to improve the quality of patient care.

Creating processes for effective conflict management.

“These hospitals and health systems have earned designation as Employers of Excellence by taking specific steps to empower their PAs and promote mutual respect and effective communication among all of their healthcare providers,” said Jennifer Broderick, managing director of CHLM. “We’re thrilled to be able to recognize organizations that are going the extra mile to ensure their PAs get the opportunity to work in engaging environments and achieve the best patient outcomes.”

Each awardee will be showcased as a top place to work for PAs, which will enhance recruitment of highly-qualified PAs, increase retention rates, and showcase the awardees as pioneers in the healthcare industry. Awardees will retain their designation as an Employer of Excellence for two years, and then must re-apply to maintain the designation.

Any hospital or health system in the United States that employs PAs was eligible to apply for the award. The next online application period opens in fall 2018. For more information about PA careers at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, visit www.seattlecca.org.