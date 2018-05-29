https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinic-publishes-new-edition-of-family-health-book/

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Since its initial publication in 1990, the Mayo Clinic Family Health Book has become a classic home medical reference, selling more than 1.5 million copies. Now in its fifth edition – the first since 2009 – this revised and illustrated volume offers the latest in medical knowledge and strongly emphasizes self-care. The book will be published on May 29, 2019, and sells for $49.95.

The Mayo Clinic Family Health Book is based on the expertise of hundreds of Mayo Clinic health care providers and the advice they give their patients daily. From infancy to old age, from prevention to treatment, from standard practices to integrative medicine, the Mayo Clinic Family Health Book provides easy-to-understand information.

The book is based on the premise that knowledge gives people the tools to maintain good health. Although no book can replace the advice and care of a health care provider, the Mayo Clinic Family Health Book will help families better understand various symptoms, diseases, tests and treatments, so that they can communicate more effectively with their health care providers.

For ease of use, the information in the Mayo Clinic Family Health Book is organized into these sections:

Injuries and Symptoms This section provides information on first aid and possible causes of your symptoms.

This section provides information on first aid and possible causes of your symptoms. Pregnancy and Healthy Children This section provides practical advice on pregnancy and tips for raising healthy children.

Staying Healthy as You Age This section covers topics ranging from diet and fitness to exams and vaccinations.

This section covers topics ranging from diet and fitness to exams and vaccinations. Diseases and Disorders This section provides detailed information on conditions that concern you most.

This section provides detailed information on conditions that concern you most. Tests and Treatment This section is your guide to common medical procedures and therapies.

“It’s our hope that this fully updated fifth edition will serve not only as a reference during times of illness, but also as a guide to helping you and your family adopt healthy lifestyle practices,” says Scott Litin, M.D., medical editor, Mayo Clinic Family Health Book.



Sanjeev Nanda, M.D., is the associate medical editor.



