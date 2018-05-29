Carlos Escoto Elected to the Executive Board of the Council on Undergraduate Research

Carlos Escoto—psychology professor, chair of the Department of Psychological Science, and coordinator for undergraduate research and creative activities at Eastern Connecticut State University—has been elected to the Executive Board of the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR). A member of CUR’s Psychology Division, Escoto will begin his three-year term on July 1, 2018.

Escoto received his associate’s degree from Irvine Valley College, his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Chapman University, and his MA and PhD degrees in psychology from Loma Linda University. His research interests include health psychology, HIV/AIDS, and personality and psychoneuroimmunology. Escoto credits his ability to conduct research while enrolled at a private liberal arts college as instrumental to his acceptance into a doctoral program. As a faculty member at Eastern Connecticut State University, he has mentored many undergraduates to complete and present their research. In the past four years leading the university’s undergraduate research programs, he has successfully grown research support in a challenging fiscal climate. A CUR Councilor, he chairs the organization’s Internationalization Task Force.

“I am honored to serve CUR as a member of the Executive Board,” said Escoto. “I am committed to contributing to CUR in this new capacity and to bringing my experience with undergraduate research across several domains to this work.”

Council on Undergraduate Research: The Council on Undergraduate Research supports faculty development for high-quality undergraduate student-faculty collaborative research and scholarship. More than 700 institutions and nearly 13,000 individuals belong to CUR. CUR believes that the best way to capture student interest and create enthusiasm for a discipline is through research in close collaboration with faculty members.

Eastern Connecticut State University: Eastern Connecticut State University began in 1889 as a normal school preparing teachers for careers in Connecticut’s elementary schools. Today it is known as Connecticut’s public liberal arts university and is a member of the Council of Public Liberal Arts Colleges (COPLAC). Eastern is home to 5,600 students and is proud of its focus on residential, undergraduate education, including its strong undergraduate research programs.