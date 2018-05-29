Andrew Pavia, Expert on Emerging Infectious Diseases Available for Interview

Andrew Pavia, MD, is a professor of Pediatrics at University of Utah Health and Chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Director of Hospital Epidemiology, Primary Children's Medical Center. His interests include the epidemiology, diagnosis and management of emerging infectious diseases including influenza, respiratory infections and diarrheal diseases.

He is keenly interested in HIV/AIDS and has been involved in HIV clinical care and research since the 1980’s. Dr. Pavia has over 250 peer-reviewed scientific articles, textbook chapters, reviews and scientific abstracts.