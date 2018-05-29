 
John Ryan Expert in Cardiovascular Medicine Including Heart Failure and Heart Transplants Available for Interview

Cardiovascular Health, Heart Disease, Surgery, Transplantation
KEYWORDS
  • Heart Failure, Heart Transplant, Sports Cardiology

    • John Ryan MD, FACC, FAHA, is board certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Medicine, Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Echocardiography and Nuclear Cardiology with extensive training and experience in research investigation and clinical patient care. He is an internationally renowned specialist in pulmonary hypertension and the director of the University of Utah Pulmonary Hypertension Center, which is the first accredited Pulmonary Hypertension Association Comprehensive Care Center in the Mountain West.

    Dr. Ryan is also Sports Cardiology Consultant for the United States Olympic Committee, the National Basketball Association, the Utah Jazz and the University of Utah Utes. Dr. Ryan’s research has been published in leading cardiovascular journals including Circulation, CHEST, The Journal of the American College of Cardiology, among others.


