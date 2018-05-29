Research on Immune Response to PCV in Preterm Infants Earns ESPID-PIDJ Award

Newswise — May 29, 2018 – A study showing that pneumococcal vaccination produces a lasting antibody response in preterm infants has been named winner of the inaugural ESPID-PIDJ Award, recognizing the best paper submitted to The Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal (PIDJ) by a member of The European Society for Paediatric Infectious Diseases (ESPID). The Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal, the official journal of the ESPID, is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

The lead author of the winning paper is Federico Martinón-Torres, MD, PhD, of Healthcare Research Institute of Santiago, Santiago de Compostela, Spain. Dr. Martinón-Torres will receive the ESPID-PIDJ Award and briefly discuss his work at a ceremony during the 36th Annual Meeting of the ESPID (ESPID 2018), held this week in Malmö, Sweden.

Winning Paper Shows Persistent Response to PCV-13 in Preterm Infants

Dr. Martinón-Torres and colleagues evaluated the persistence of antibody response to the recommended four-dose course of 13-valent PCV vaccine in formerly preterm infants, compared to term infants. The researchers found that immune responses persisted up to two years after the "toddler dose" (scheduled for age 12 months) of PCV13.

For most serotypes, IgG-binding antibody levels were lower for preterm infants, compared to term infants, at both one and two years after the toddler dose. However, antibody levels in the two groups of children appeared "functionally comparable."

The findings have important implications for reducing the elevated risk of invasive pneumococcal disease in preterm infants. Dr. Martinón-Torres and coauthors conclude, "The routine (3 + 1) vaccination schedule is likely to offer long-term protection against invasive pneumococcal disease in preterm infants and should be initiated regardless of gestational age or weight at birth, without delay of the toddler dose."

Steven Black, MD, Editor-in-Chief of PIDJ, comments: "These findings underscore the importance of current PCV recommendations for maximizing protection against invasive pneumococcal disease in preterm infants at high risk."

Presented this year for the first time, the new ESPID-PIDJ Award recognizes the best original research paper submitted to PIDJ by an ESPID member during the preceding year, as determined by the ESPID Awards Committee. Prof. Adam Finn, President of ESPID, comments, "The goal of this new award is to highlight the partnership between ESPID and PIDJ, and to recognize the excellence of the scientific work being performed by ESPID members."

Dr. Black adds, "When it's time to publish their research, we encourage all ESPID members to consider submitting to PIDJ, their subspecialty society journal." To learn about submitting your manuscript, visit http://www.editorialmanager.com/pidj/default.aspx

