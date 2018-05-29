Berlin Named to New Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center Leadership Post

Newswise — Jordan Berlin, MD, has been named associate director of Clinical Investigation Strategy and Shared Resources at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center (VICC).

In his new role, he will chair the Resource Allocation Committee and continue as chair of the Clinical Trials Shared Resource (CTSR) Steering Committee.

Berlin is an Ingram Professor of Cancer Research, and co-leader of the Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancer Research Program and director of the Phase 1 Clinical Trials Program at VICC. Patients enrolled in Phase 1 trials are the first to be treated with new investigational therapies to determine the appropriate dose and safety of the treatment.

“I am excited by this opportunity to enhance the cancer center’s partnerships with industry, government agencies and other research groups to expand patient access to groundbreaking therapies,” Berlin said. “Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center is already recognized as a leader in translational research and we have a new focus on growing our clinical trials operation.”

“Given Dr. Berlin’s extensive clinical research leadership, accomplishments, mentorship and national work, he is well suited to lead efforts to oversee clinical investigation strategy for the cancer enterprise,” said Jennifer Pietenpol, PhD, Executive Vice President for Research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and director of VICC.

“He will continue to forge collaborations with industry, other National Cancer Institute Cancer Centers, cooperative groups and clinical trial consortia to advance cancer drug discovery and new therapies. Further, in partnership with VICC Research Program Leaders, Disease Team leaders and clinical investigators, he will expand the cancer clinical trials portfolio at Vanderbilt and with regional and national partners.”

In his new role, Berlin will work closely with Vicki Keedy, MD, medical director of the CTSR, Marta Crispens, MD, chair of the Scientific Review Committee, Ingrid Mayer, MD, chair of the Data and Safety Monitoring Committee, and the operational leaders of the CTSR to optimize operations and facilitate clinical trial services for the VICC membership.

Berlin received his medical degree from the University of Illinois, Chicago, and completed an internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. He completed a fellowship in Medical Oncology at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, in Madison and later became a faculty member.

In 1999, he joined the faculty at Vanderbilt where he specializes in treating patients with GI cancers.

At VICC, Berlin is the principal investigator of Project 2 and co-director of the Administrative Core for the GI Specialized Program of Research Excellence (SPORE), a prestigious research grant program funded by the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

He also is principal investigator of the Vanderbilt Lead Academic Participating Site Grant with the National Clinical Trials Network and of the UM1 to conduct early-phase trials with the Early Therapeutics Clinical Trials Network.

Berlin has served as a leader for international cancer organizations, including the American Society of Clinical Investigation (ASCO), where he has been a chair and member of multiple committees.

At the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), he has helped determine the guidelines for clinical treatment of patients with neuroendocrine, pancreas and colorectal cancers.

Berlin also has served on the advisory boards for dozens of industry partners who are developing the next generation of therapies for cancer patients.

He has published more than 300 research papers and abstracts and has contributed to several medical book chapters. He currently serves on the editorial board for the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

Over the years, Berlin has earned several awards for teaching excellence as well as outstanding patient care.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY