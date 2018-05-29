The New Self-Esteem: Feeling Worthy From the Inside Out

parents want them to be. Can anyone recognize the original child under so much nip and tuck?

“When you parent, it’s crucial you realize you aren’t raising a ‘mini-me,’ but a spirit throbbing with its own signature,” writes Shefali Tsabary, PhD, author of The Conscious Parent.ii “For this reason, it’s important to separate who you are from who each of your children is. Children aren’t ours to possess or own in any way. When we know this in the depths of our soul, we tailor our raising of them to their needs, rather than molding them to fit our needs.”

Easier said than done. Rearing children has in recent decades become a complicated stew. Prior to the Industrial Revolution and early decades of the 20th century, parents accepted the received roadmap to the future that dictated sons’ and daughters’ lives. There weren’t many choices to be had; familial and class barriers allowed few opportunities for advancement or a different way of life. While parental anxiety has been part of raising children for hundreds of years, the task was in some ways simpler when generation after generation followed similar paths. Much of that changed beginning in the sixties with the growth of the middle class, women entering the workforce, the rise of family planning, geographic mobility uprooting custom and kin, shifting sexual and cultural mores, and expanding opportunity through higher education. The word parent became a verb around 1970, reflecting a burgeoning industry responding to a need parents felt for guidance and support. With so many options available to youth as they approached adulthood—where to live, what work to pursue, whether and whom to marry, what values to embrace—parents saw that risk was no longer limited to acts of God and government; so much could go wrong. With all the uncertainty about their children’s tomorrow, parents sought some measure of control by investing in their kids’ today. Following decades in which youth enjoyed a generous helping of unstructured time—the mid- century years when play was king—in the late 20th century childhood became a kind of first career. Youth no longer sweated away in factories circa 1890, but by 1990 many found themselves stretched to capacity as parents laid out a preferred mix of activities hoping for preferred outcomes years later. Academic and athletic achievement rose to the top of this early career ladder, with the arts following close behind. Seven out of ten children now participate in childhood sports. One wonders if athletics can be a natural fit for so many, or are we witnessing the playbook effect? Early learning gadgets and training programs proliferate on toy store shelves while high schools offer increasing numbers of advanced placement (AP) courses; the fixation on academic achievement starts early and never stops. And imbued in it all is the spirit of winning. “How did you do on the test?” parents ask at the end of the school day, not “What did you learn?” At weekend soccer games, moms and dads shout from the sidelines, urging harder and tougher play, urging kids to score. Competitiveness of course is encouraged by the playbook, but it’s not congruent with every child’s nature.