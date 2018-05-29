Agenda Now Available for The Structural Heart Disease Summit 2018

Newswise — New this year, Transcatheter Valve Therapies (TVT) 2018, featuring practical clinical workshops, innovation sessions, and live case demonstrations, is the first part of a comprehensive congress called The Structural Heart Disease Summit. It will be followed by a live case demonstration course on LAA and PFO Closure.

TVT 2018 is a practical three-day course featuring the latest research and state-of-the-art techniques for transcatheter aortic and mitral valve therapies. For more than 10 years, TVT has provided healthcare professionals with the latest advances, tools, and techniques for the treatment of valvular heart disease using nonsurgical procedures. LAA and PFO Closure 2018 will provide cardiologists and other healthcare providers with the latest information on the technologies, indications, and outcomes of left atrial appendage (LAA) and patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure to prevent cardioembolic stroke. Live cases will be performed by experts in the field to demonstrate firsthand basic and advanced techniques of LAA and PFO closure.

The agenda for both courses are now available online:

TVT Agenda: http://www.crf.org/tvt/agenda

LAA/PFO Agenda: http://www.crf.org/laa/agenda

Some of the noteworthy topics include:

TAVR and SAVR Therapy: Reconciling Recent Society Guidelines with Clinical Practice Trends

Multisociety Appropriate Use Criteria for the Treatment of Patients with Severe Aortic Stenosis

Cerebral Embolic Protection Devices for Stroke Prevention

Cost-effectiveness and Stroke Incidence after TAVR and SAVR

Novel Alternative Vascular Access for TAVR

TAVR Access and Underserved Populations

Updates from Ongoing Clinical Trials in Patients with “Low-Risk” Aortic Stenosis

Measuring the Patient's Perspective: Quality of Life After TAVR

Valve Leaflet Thrombosis and TAVR Durability

Cardioembolic Stroke and LAA/PFO Closure Overview and Imaging

Pharmacologic Agents to Prevent Stroke in Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation and PFO

Establishing and Growing an Integrated LAA/PFO Closure Program for Cardioembolic Stroke Prevention

The Structural Heart Disease Summit will also feature Interactive Training Workshops where clinicians and members of the Heart Team can learn new skills they can apply immediately to their practice. Workshop topics include Trans-septal Puncture, LAA and PFO Closure, Advanced TAVR Training, and Basic and Advanced Mitral Repair. Additional information can be found online at: http://www.crf.org/structural-heart-disease-summit/training-workshops/overview.

WHY:

Valvular heart disease affects a large number of people who require diagnostic procedures and long-term management. Many patients have no symptoms, but for others, if not treated, advanced heart valve disease can lead to heart failure, stroke, blood clots, or death due to sudden cardiac arrest. Traditionally, valvular heart disease has been treated with surgical repair or replacement. Over the last several years, there have been important advances in concepts, tools, techniques, and patient selection using nonsurgical procedures. Transcatheter valve intervention offers the potential to reduce the procedural morbidity, mortality, and costs of surgical valve replacement or repair while accelerating patient recovery.

WHEN:

June 20-23, 2018

WHERE:

Sheraton Grand Chicago

301 East North Water Street

Chicago, IL 60611

WHO:

The course directors for TVT 2018 are:

Martin B. Leon, MD

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Francesco Maisano, MD

UniversitätsSpital Zürich

Nicolo Piazza, MD, PhD

McGill University Health Center

Mark Reisman, MD

University of Washington Medical Center/Regional Heart Center

Gregg W. Stone, MD

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

John G. Webb, MD

St. Paul's Hospital

The course directors for LAA/PFO Closure 2018 are:

John D. Carroll, MD

University of Colorado, Denver

Saibal Kar, MD

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Vivek Y. Reddy, MD

Mount Sinai Medical Center

Mark Reisman, MD

University of Washington Medical Center/Regional Heart Center

Josep Rodés-Cabau, MD

Quebec Heart and Lung Institute/Laval University

Horst Sievert, MD

CardioVascular Center Frankfurt CVC

Gregg W. Stone, MD

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

HOW TO REGISTER:

Media may apply for registration by emailing jromero@crf.org.

About CRF

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 25 years, CRF has helped pioneer innovations in interventional cardiology and has educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. For more information, visit www.crf.org.

