Bayshore Medical Center Re-Opens Intensive Care Unit Following Late February Fire and Flood

Newswise — Holmdel, NJ – May 28, 2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel is pleased to announce the re-opening of its Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following a small fire that occurred in a break room at the end of February. While no patients or team members were harmed, water from the sprinkler system that extinguished the fire caused damage to certain areas of the hospital, including the ICU.

“Since the incident occurred, we’ve been working around the clock to renovate the impacted floors in order to reopen them for our community,” says Frank Citara, MBA, chief operating officer of Bayshore Medical Center. “During the renovations, we selected the best materials and designs for the patients who will heal in the space and for our physicians and team members who will work there, choosing eco-friendly materials wherever possible to support our sustainability efforts.”

While the repairs were taking place, Bayshore Medical Center continued to care for the community and received several accolades, including its second consecutive ‘A’ rating from The Leapfrog Group, a nationally renowned safety advocacy group that assigns letter grades to hospitals based on patient safety and quality. Additionally, the nuclear medicine program at the medical center received accreditation by the American College of Radiology and the Center for Sleep Medicine received its second accreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

“We are steadfast in our mission to provide the highest quality care for our community, and I am proud of how the team at Bayshore Medical Center continued to care for our patients throughout the renovations,” says Tim Hogan, FACHE, president of Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center. “Our Emergency Department continued to provide excellent care to patients with all levels of acuity, our cardiac program successfully maintained its exceptional door-to-balloon time, and outpatient services such as our bariatrics, wound, rehabilitation, and diagnostic imaging programs remained reliable and consistent services to help improve the life and health of our community.”

To celebrate the re-opening of the ICU, Bayshore Medical Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 21, inviting community partners such as local EMS squads, Holmdel Police and Fire departments, the Monmouth County Office of Emergency Management, and other individuals and groups who were instrumental in assisting the medical center in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

To learn more about services at Bayshore Medical Center, please call 732-539-5900.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center

Bayshore Medical Center is a 211-bed not-for-profit community hospital located in Holmdel, New Jersey, providing health care programs and services in all major medical disciplines, including: emergency medicine, cardiac catheterization, surgical services, wound care, sleep services, diagnostic imaging, women's services with digital mammography, as well as a designated primary stroke center. Its’ Center for Bariatrics is one of the most comprehensive in the region offering free informational sessions, pre-surgical education and evaluation, personal guidance through the surgical process, nutritional support, exercise components and support groups. For more information, visit www.bayshorehospital.org.

