Core Arboretum Nature Connection Series Begins Early June
Released: 30-May-2018 11:05 AM EDT
Source Newsroom: West Virginia University - Eberly College of Arts and Sciences
West Virginia University’s Core Arboretum will bring local and regional nature experts to campus this summer in its annual Nature Connection Series.
“We at the Arboretum are excited about the lineup of speakers this year and happy to offer this valuable service for free to local naturalists,” said Zachariah Fowler, director of the WVU Core Arboretum and clinical associate professor in the Department of Biology .“Please join us and connect with nature!”
The discussions will take place in June, July and August on Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m. at the Core Arboretum amphitheater. The talks are free and open to the public, and no registration is required. Some discussions will include walking and fieldwork.
2018 Schedule of Events
June 5: Using citizen science to investigate urban wildlife in WVU’s Core Arboretum
Chris Rota, Assistant Professor of Wildlife and Fisheries Resources, WVU
June 12: Pawpaws past and present
Neal Peterson, Pawpaw Nursery Owner and Pawpaw Expert, Peterson Pawpaws
June 19: The secret life of freshwater mussels
Ieva Roznere, Postdoctoral Researcher, The Ohio State University
June 26: Discovering life through birds
July 3: Ecology and conservation biology of America’s most sought-after plant: Wild American ginseng
July 10: Biology and ecology of West Virginia ferns
July 17: Changing perceptions on climate change through citizen science and phenology
July 24: The hidden half: How roots drive tree growth
July 31: Secret lives of fungi: Biology and ecological significance of fungi in the Core Arboretum
August 7: From the Arctic to Appalachia: The rescue and rehabilitation of an injured snowy owl
August 14: Changes in bird ranges in West Virginia since 1970
The series is supported by the WVU Department of Biology, the WVU Core Arboretum Endowment and the Robert C. Cull Outreach Fellowship.
For more information about the Core Arboretum and the Nature Connection Series, visitarboretum.wvu.edu/nature-connection-series.