Fliesler begins term as ARVO president

Newswise — Steven J. Fliesler, PhD, FARVO, of the State University of New York-Buffalo and VA Western NY Healthcare System-Buffalo is the new president of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO). He succeeds Claude F. Burgoyne, MD, FARVO, (Devers Eye Institute) whose one-year term ended in May following the ARVO Annual Meeting.

"I am honored to serve as president of the world’s largest organization of eye and vision researchers,” says Fliesler. “I look forward to helping to expand the ARVO membership, particularly the recruitment of early career scientists, women, and international members, as well as advocating for increased support of eye and vision research — both basic and clinical/translational.”

ARVO also welcomes new vice presidents: Raymond A. Applegate, OD, PhD, FARVO, (University of Houston) and Andrew D. Dick, MBBS, MD, FMedSci, FARVO, (University of Bristol-Bristol Eye Hospital). W. Daniel Stamer, PhD, FARVO, (Duke University) has been named president-elect, and will serve the 2019-2020 term. Jennifer Kang-Mieler, PhD, FARVO, (Illinois Institute of Technology) is the new vice president-elect for that term.

In addition, ARVO members elected two new trustees to the board. Hans E. Grossniklaus, MD, MBA, FARVO, (Emory University School of Medicine-Emory Eye Center) will represent the Anatomy & Pathology/Oncology (AP) Section and Louis R. Pasquale, MD, FARVO, (Harvard Medical School-Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary) will represent the Glaucoma Section. The new trustees began their terms immediately after the 2018 Annual Meeting. ARVO trustees serve a five-year term.

Biographical Sketches

Steven J. Fliesler, PhD, FARVO, is the Meyer H. Riwchun Endowed Chair Professor of Ophthalmology and vice-chairman and director of research in the Department of Ophthalmology at the State University of New York (SUNY)-University at Buffalo (UB). He also holds secondary faculty appointments as a professor in the Department of Biochemistry and in the Neuroscience Program. He was named a UB Distinguished Professor in April, 2014 and SUNY Distinguished Professor in March, 2018. He concurrently is a research career scientist in the Research Service of the Veterans Administration Western New York Healthcare System (VAWNYHS), Buffalo VA Medical Center, where he is director of the Ira G. Ross Eye Institute Vision Research Center. In addition to the Board of Trustees, Fliesler’s service to ARVO includes serving twice on the ARVO Annual Meeting Program Committee (AMPC) representing the Retina Cell Biology (RC) Section and as a member and chair of the Publications Committee.

Raymond A. Applegate, OD, PhD, FARVO, is professor and Borish Chair of Optometry, College of Optometry at the University of Houston. He has served on several editorial boards and currently is a member of the International Advisory Board of Clinical and Experimental Optometry. Widely published in leading journals, he is an international lecturer whose research interests focus on the optics of the eye and early ocular disease detection, treatment and prevention. Applegate has served on the ARVO Board of Trustees, the AMPC representing the Visual Psychophysics/Physiological Optics (VI) Section and as chair of the Editors-in-chief Nominating Committee.

Andrew D. Dick, FMedSci, FARVO, is the director, UCL-Institute of Ophthalmology, Duke Elder Professor of Ophthalmology, UCL Institute of Ophthalmology and professor of ophthalmology at the University of Bristol. He is also a member of the faculty and theme lead for Inflammation and Immunotherapeutics of the National Institute for Health Research Biomedical Research Centre Moorfields Eye Hospital and UCL-Institute of Ophthalmology, London. Dick’s service to ARVO includes the Board of Trustees, The Animals in Research Committee and member of the Translational Vision Science & Technology (TVST) editorial board

Daniel Stamer, PhD, FARVO, is the Joseph A.C. Wadsworth Professor of Ophthalmology and professor of biomedical engineering at Duke University. He currently holds prominent editorial positions in three ophthalmology journals: as editor-in-chief for the Journal of Ocular Pharmacology and Therapeutics, executive editor of Experimental Eye Research and as a member of ARVO’s Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science (IOVS) editorial board. In addition to his IOVS position, Stamer has served on ARVO’s Board of Trustees, the AMPC representing the Physiology/Pharmacology Section and as co-organizer for an ARVO/Pfizer Ophthalmics Research Institute pre-meeting.

Jennifer J. Kang-Mieler, PhD, FARVO, is associate professor of biomedical engineering in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Illinois Institute of Technology. In 2017, she was awarded the Pan-American Association of Ophthalmology Retina Research Foundation Paul Kayser Global Award for her research project, “A novel microsphere-hydrogel ocular drug delivery system for anti-vascular endothelial growth factors (anti-VEGFs).” As an ARVO member, Kang-Mieler has served on the Board of Trustees, the AMPC representing the Retina Section and as a member of the Strategic Planning Global Pillar Steering Committee.

###

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) is the largest eye and vision research organization in the world. Members include nearly 11,000 eye and vision researchers from over 75 countries. ARVO advances research worldwide into understanding the visual system and preventing, treating and curing its disorders.