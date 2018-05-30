Colorectal surgeon, Harry Wasvary, M.D., medical director of the Colorectal Multidisciplinary Tumor Clinic, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, is available to address new #colorectal cancer screening guidelines.

Colorectal surgeon, Harry Wasvary, M.D., medical director of the Colorectal Multidisciplinary Tumor Clinic at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, is available to address #colorectal cancer screening guidelines.

Here he is talking about the importance of screening:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJ9-Ske1ffg

http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/the-doctor-is-in-colonoscopy