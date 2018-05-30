ABC’s Cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ an Appropriate Response to Dehumanizing Tweet, Experts Say

EVANSTON, Ill. --- ABC has canceled “Roseanne,” calling Roseanne Barr’s tweet about former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values,” according to a statement from Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment. Two Northwestern University professors are available for comment.

Nicholas Pearce is a clinical associate professor of management and organizations at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management. Please contact him by reaching out to Molly Lynch at 773-505-9719 or molly@lynchgrouponline.com.

“ABC is to be commended for its swift, values-driven decision to cancel Roseanne Barr's television show in response to her racially charged tweet referring to Ms. Valerie Jarrett. ABC's timely and appropriately measured response to bias, racism and cross-cultural incompetence in its ranks provides a model for corporations of how to demonstrate an authentic commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace and marketplace.

“ABC's decision also reflects the clear value of having a diverse senior executive team to provide leadership in this age of unprecedented workplace and marketplace diversity.”

Nour Kteily is an assistant professor of management and organizations at Kellogg. He has researched dehumanization and how it can be used as a predictor of support of policies that retaliate against people. Please contact him by reaching out to Molly Lynch at 773-505-9719 or molly@lynchgrouponline.com.

“My research empirically examines the prevalence and consequences of overtly dehumanizing beliefs about groups in society. The work shows that blatant dehumanization of groups such as Muslims and Latinos in the U.S. persists and predicts support for anti-immigrant political policies.

“My research also examines the psychological consequences for these groups of being dehumanized and considers how to break the dehumanization cycle.”

