Price Competition for Generic Drugs Linked to Increase in Manufacturing-Related Recalls

"This may explain why firms producing a higher proportion of generic products may have higher rates of recalls," Shah said. "These decisions may include reducing labor costs, hiring less experienced employees or lowering maintenance costs by servicing manufacturing equipment less often. Firms may also respond to intense competition by purchasing lower-cost ingredients." Ball, Shah and Wowak used data from the FDA's annual Orange Book, which contains all approved pharmaceutical products for sale in the U.S. and classifies whether a drug is a new drug application (NDA) or an abbreviated new drug application (or a generic). They compared its information with recall data from 2002 to 2014. "Our results demonstrate that as product competition increases, manufacturing-related recalls increase," Wowak said. "This is particularly evident when firms are encouraged to compete on product price, are free to set prices, and the design of the product is unalterable." The professors also found that the relationship between product competition and manufacturing-related recalls is not universal but is contingent upon managerial discretion. This finding may indicate that while price competition via more generic drugs leads to more serious manufacturing problems in the production process, it may also encourage managers not to announce recalls when they have discretion. They believe that their findings suggest the need for changes in processes used by the Food and Drug Administration. These include requiring more detailed and precise documentation about how the generic drug will be produced and how stringently the manufacturing plants that product generic pharmaceuticals are inspected.