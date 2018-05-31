NYIT Awarded IDC Foundation Grants in Support of Student Success

Newswise — NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 - New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) has obtained two additional grants totaling $130,000 from the IDC Foundation in support of architecture and design student learning and activities in higher education. Namely, these grants will serve to provide NYIT School of Architecture and Design with scholarships and fellowships for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as fund educational travel and student experience initiatives.

The awards follow the announcement of a $2 million grant from the IDC Foundation for the funding of a Digital Fabrication Lab, two new post-graduate programs in NYIT’s School of Architecture and Design and support for academic activities, scholarships, and projects.

The first of the two newly announced grants, in the amount of $100,000, will support undergraduate and graduate scholarships for architecture and design students exhibiting academic excellence or financial need, as well as fellowships in specialized areas of research and recruitment scholarships for incoming Master of Architecture students. The second grant, in the amount of $30,000, will support architecture and design student activities, including sponsored study-abroad programs and national and international thesis travel, as well as workshop programs and other experiential learning initiatives.

“We are extremely grateful to the IDC Foundation for the generosity and endorsement towards the pursuit of growth to sustain vibrant programs and learning experiences,” said Maria R. Perbellini, dean, NYIT School of Architecture and Design. “These funds will contribute to common shared efforts to revitalize the School’s pedagogies and generate research opportunities with a reinvigorating and creative impact by transmitting a novel sensitivity for design and making.”

The newly established IDC Foundation is a legacy of the Institute of Design and Construction, the former Brooklyn-based, nonprofit, technical college that educated more than 30,000 students between its founding in 1947 and its closing in 2015. The Foundation focuses particularly on funding transformational programmatic initiatives that promote innovative approaches to education in those industries and enhance the learning experience of students.

“The IDC Foundation is excited about the leadership at NYIT and its School of Architecture and Design,” said Raymond R. Savino, president, IDC Foundation. “These latest grants will support students’ access to NYIT and the transformative educational experience offered in its new initiatives.”

For more information about NYIT School of Architecture and Design, visit nyit.edu/architecture.

