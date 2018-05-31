 
Biomedical Engineering Researcher Developing Better Tool for Colonoscopy Screenings and Monitoring Patient Response to Chemotherapy

  • Credit: University of Arkansas

    Tim Muldoon, University of Arkansas

    • Tim Muldoon is assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Arkansas. For several years, Muldoon, who is also a medical doctor, has been developing a superior tomographic endoscope that illuminates the gastrointestinal tract and provides high-resolution images in real time.

    The tissue maps created by Muldoon’s scope will help clinicians better quantify hemoglobin concentrations and detect any abnormal blood vessels. The device can also be used in a therapeutic context, quantifying microvessels and hemoglobin levels within tumors in response to different forms of therapy. 

