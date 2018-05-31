Babson College Announces Undergraduate And Graduate Faculty Of The Year

Newswise — Babson College recognized Lauren Beitelspacher and Anirudh Dhebar as faculty of the year at Commencement ceremonies of May 19, 2018. Beitelspacher of the Marketing Division was named undergraduate Professor of the Year and Dhebar of the Marketing Division won the Thomas Kennedy Award for Professor of the Year at the graduate level.

Undergraduate Professor of the Year Address

– Lauren S. Beitelspacher, Assistant Professor of Marketing »

Lauren Beitelspacher

Lauren Skinner Beitelspacher (PhD, University of Alabama) is an assistant professor in the Marketing Division at Babson College. Her research interests include buyer-supplier relationships, retail management, and the retail supply chain. Her work has been published in numerous scholarly journals including: Journal of Applied Psychology, Journal of Retailing, Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science, Journal of Business Research, and Industrial Marketing Management. She also has presented her work at numerous conferences and won several best paper in track awards at the American Marketing Association, Society for Marketing Advances, and Academy of Marketing Science conferences. Her research concentrates specifically on the relationships with retailers and manufacturers. Whenever possible, her research focuses in the athletic, outdoor, and sporting goods industry.

Beitelspacher is involved in pedagogical contributions for principles of marketing and retail management. She also is actively involved in the marketing community. She is the co-chair of Retail and Pricing Special Interest Group for the American Marketing Association.

In her free time, Beitelspacher enjoys spending time with her husband, two daughters, and dog.

Graduate Professor of the Year Address

– Anirudh Dhebar, Professor of Marketing »

Anirudh Dhebar

Anirudh Dhebar is a professor of Marketing at Babson College. Prior to joining the faculty at Babson College, Dhebar was on the faculty at the Harvard Business School (1983–1995) and the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (1995–1997). He has served on the Board of Directors and the Board’s Audit and Technology Committees of Molex Incorporated (2009–2013).

Dhebar is an inveterate student of the dynamic interplay between science- and technology-intensive enterprises, the enterprises’ customers, the ecosystems in which the enterprise play, and the overall social milieu in which the dynamics are set. Dhebar’s research, teaching, and consulting focus on technology, product, pricing, marketing, and business strategies in the computer, consumer electronics, life science, media, and financial services industries. He has published numerous Harvard Business School case studies, and articles stemming from his research appear in Marketing Science, Sloan Management Review, Business Horizons, Journal of Product Innovation and Management, Journal of Retailing, and European Management Journal.

Dhebar teaches in Babson College’s graduate program as well as custom executive-development offerings. In the graduate program, he offers electives on disruptive change and enterprise transformation; science, technology, and the enterprise; the marketing of high-technology products; and pricing in the information industries. As part of the Babson Executive Education faculty, Dhebar has served as faculty on custom programs for, among others, Siemens, IBM, FLIR, Ericsson, Merck Life Science, Novartis, Fidelity, MAPFRE, Santander, McGraw-Hill Education, and Saint-Gobain. Independent of Babson, Dhebar’s past and present executive-development and consulting clients include Molex, Stratasys, JP Morgan Chase, The Weather Channel, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and DePuy Synthes.

Dhebar, who holds a BS in electrical engineering (from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai) and an MBA (from the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata), earned his MA in economics and a PhD in engineering-economic systems from Stanford University. He was a recipient of Babson’s Thomas Kennedy Award for Teaching Excellence at the graduate level for three consecutive years (2002–2005).

