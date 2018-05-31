Texas A&M University Hurricane Experts Guide

The 2018 hurricane season begins June 1 and Texas A&M University has nearly 40 faculty experts available to discuss every aspect of hurricanes from early formation, recovery and resilience and more until the season ends Nov. 30.

In this guide, media will find important information for not only experts, but research institutes, helpful web based tools, databases and a central point of contact for Texas A&M University inquiries regarding hurricane preparedness and response.

An interactive PDF version of this guide is available for download.

Important Online Resources And Contacts

How Hurricanes Form

John Nielsen-Gammon: Regents Professor of atmospheric sciences in the Texas A&M University College of Geosciences Nielsen-Gammon serves as Texas State Climatologist and is an expert on severe storms, how hurricanes form, the history of Texas hurricanes, rapid formation of hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico and the history of severe storms and hurricanes in the past 100 years. Contact: (979) 862-2248, n-g@tamu.edu

Richard Orville: Professor of atmospheric sciences in the Texas A&M University College of Geosciences Orville is an expert in severe storms, the formation of storms and lightning, and the damage caused by severe storms and hurricanes. Contact: (979) 845-9244, rorville@tamu.edu

Robert Korty: Professor of atmospheric sciences in the Texas A&M University College of Geosciences Korty is an expert on how hurricanes affect oceans and how climate affects hurricanes. Contact: (979) 847-9090, korty@tamu.edu



Structural And Water Damage To Offshore Structures

Environmental And Ecosystem Effects Of Hurricanes

Shari Yvon-Lewis: Department head and professor for the Department of Chemical Oceanography in the Texas A&M University College of Geosciences Yvon-Lewis and is a chemical oceanography and biogeochemistry expert who has conducted extensive post-hurricane research in Galveston Bay and has a thorough dataset of Bay water quality data before and after the hurricane. Contact: (979) 458-1816, syvon-lewis@ocean.tamu.edu

Anthony Knap: Director of the Geochemical and Environmental Research Group (GERG) and professor of oceanography in the Texas A&M University College of Geosciences Knap is an expert in effects of contaminants on marine environments, ocean health and human health interactions. He also co-leads the Texas A&M Superfund. Contact: (979) 458-9328, tknap@tamu.edu.

Lisa Campbell: Professor of oceanography in the Texas A&M University College of Geosciences Campbell is an expert in biological oceanography, phytoplankton ecology, harmful algal blooms and is well-versed in the effects hurricanes can have on ecosystems. Contact: (979) 845-5706, lisacampbell@tamu.edu

Jason Sylvan: Oceanography assistant professor in the Texas A&M University College of Geosciences Sylvan is well-versed in the short-term and long-term effects of hurricanes on environments and ecosystems, including coral reefs. Kathryn Shamberger, oceanography assistant professor, and Steve DiMarco, oceanography professor, are also available to comment. Contact:(979) 845-5105 or jasonsylvan@tamu.edu



Hurricane Effects On People And Pets

Wesley Bissett: Professor of Veterinary Medicine in the Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences Bissett is an expert on displaced pets, pets relocating to unfamiliar areas, pets facing isolation and separation anxiety, etc. Contact: (979) 845-2351, wbissett@cvm.tamu.edu

Deb Zoran: Professor of Veterinary Medicine in the Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences Zoran is an expert on displaced pets, pets relocating to unfamiliar areas, pets facing isolation and separation anxiety, etc. Contact: (979) 845-2351, dzoran@cvm.tamu.edu

Bill Moyer: Professor and head of large animal clinical services in the Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences Moyer was put in charge of converting Texas A&M’s Large Animal Hospital into special human needs hospital that served hundreds of elderly and special needs patients during Hurricane Rita and will take a similar leadership role if such plans are needed again. Contact: (979) 845-9127, wmoyer@cvm.tamu.edu

Garry Adams: Professor of veterinary medicine in the Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences Adams is well-versed on numerous public health issues, diseases stemming from disasters and treatment strategies for dealing with large numbers of injured or sick animals. Contact: (979) 845-5092, gadams@cvm.tamu.edu

Murl Bailey: Professor of veterinary medicine in the Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences Bailey is an expert on zoonotic diseases (those passed from animals to humans) and problems that can arise if this occurs. (979) 845-7261, m-bailey@tamu.edu

Angela Clendenin: instructional assistant professor in the Texas A&M University School of Public Health Clendenin has served as the public information offer for the Veterinary Emergency Team and has expertise in risk communication and emergency management. Contact: Holly Shive, (979) 436-0613, hshive@tamhsc.edu

Natalie Johnson, assistant professor in the Texas A&M University School of Public Health Johnson studies the effects of air pollution on pregnant women and their babies, and she has looked at the effects post-hurricane emissions of potentially dangerous chemicals may have on this population. Contact: Holly Shive, (979) 436-0613, hshive@tamhsc.edu

Jennifer Horney: Epidemiology & Biostatistics department head in the Texas A&M University School of Public Health Horney is an expert on public health preparedness and resilience after disasters. Contact: Holly Shive, (979) 436-0613, hshive@tamhsc.edu

Tiffany Radcliff: Associate professor and associate department head of the Health Policy and Management department in the Texas A&M University School of Public Health Radcliff researches how disasters affect medical care delivery and how the medical practices recover after such events. Contact: Holly Shive, (979) 436-0613, hshive@tamhsc.edu



Societal And Social Aspects Of Hurricanes

Stjepan Mestrovic: Professor of sociology in the Texas A&M University College of Liberal Arts Mestrovic serves as an expert in social order (or lack of it) and lawlessness in times of crises. Contact: (979) 845-6121 or mestrovic@tamu.edu

Stephen Maren: Claude H. Everett, Jr. ’47 Chair of Liberal Arts in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences in the Texas A&M University College of Liberal Arts Maren’s research includes neural systems for emotion, learning, and memory as well as contextual regulation of memory encoding and retrieval, and fear, anxiety, and PTSD. Contact: 979-458-7960, maren@tamu.edu



Beach Erosion

William Merrell: Professor and George P. Mitchell ’40 chair in marine sciences at the Texas A&M University Galveston Campus Merrell serves on the City of Galveston Hurricane Task Force. He is also an expert on beach and shoreline erosion, effects of hurricanes on the entire shoreline of the Gulf of Mexico and proponent of the “Ike Dike,” a coastal surge suppression barrier for the Houston/Galveston area, based on a similar project in the Netherlands. Contact: (409) 740-4732, merrellw@tamug.edu



Chemical Safety

Sam Mannan: Director of the TEES Mary K O'Connor Process Safety Center and professor of chemical engineering Mannan is a leading expert on hazardous chemical safety and storage and risk assessment. Contact: (979) 862-3985, mannan@tamu.edu



Coastal Infrastructure And Ecosystems

Samuel Brody: Professor of marine sciences and urban planning and the George P. Mitchell Chair in Sustainable Coasts at the Texas A&M University Galveston Campus Brody directs the Institute for Sustainable Coastal Communities (ISCC) and the Center for Texas Beaches and Shores (CTBS), headquartered at Texas A&M at Galveston. Brody helps conserve and protect the Texas shoreline, bays and waterways. He prepares coastal communities to absorb, adapt and respond to hurricanes, coastal storms and flooding. Contact: (409) 741-4076, sbrody@tamu.edu

Ignacio Rodriguez-Iturbe: Distinguished University Professor and Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station Distinguished Research Professor in the Department of Ocean Engineering Rodriguez-Iturbe studies coastal ecosystems and the challenges they pose to coastal cities and communities. 979-845-3141, irodriguez@ocen.tamu.edu



Warning Systems, Evacuation, Hazard Mitigation, Sustainable Development And Community Recovery

Sherry Bame: Professor in the Department of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning and a Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center (HRRC) fellow. Bame has a special interest in health systems planning and policy, environmental health, and health-related disaster planning, particularly related to 211 call centers and unmet needs. Contact: (979) 845-8406, sbame@tamu.edu

Eric Bardenhagen: Professor in the Department of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning and a Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center (HRRC) fellow. Bardenhagen's interests include natural and cultural resource planning, natural hazards and disaster planning for national parks. (979) 458-3414, bardenhagen@tamu.edu

John Cooper: Associate Professor of Practice, Department of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning and Outreach Coordinator at the HRRC and the Center for Housing and Urban Development. Cooper's areas of interest include principles of inclusive planning and plan quality. His research and outreach focuses on emergency management, disaster planning and mitigation with a primary focus on socially vulnerable populations and communities. (979) 862-2272, jcooper@arch.tamu.edu

Walter Gillis Peacock: Director of the HRRC and professor of urban planning. His research has focused on evacuation, restoration and long-term recovery from disasters, disaster mitigation and resilience. (979) 845-7853, peacock@tamu.edu

George O. Rogers: Senior fellow at the HRRC, director of the Urban and Regional Science Graduate program and professor of landscape architecture and urban planning. His research has focused on warning systems, risk perception and sustainable development. (979) 845-7284 or grogers@tamu.edu

Shannon Van Zandt: Director of the Master of Urban Planning program , associate professor in the Department of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning, director of the Center for Housing and Urban Development, and HRRC fellow, and the director of the Master of Urban Planning program. Van Zandt's areas of interest include post-disaster housing recovery, social vulnerability, community resilience and hazards mitigation. (979) 458-1233, svanzandt@tamu.edu



Hurricanes, Marine Life And Seafood