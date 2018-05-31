Northwestern Professors Available on Illinois’ Ratification of Equal Rights Amendment

EVANSTON, Ill. --- Illinois became the 37th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment on Wednesday, putting the country only one state away from a landmark change to the U.S. Constitution that would guarantee equal rights for women. Northwestern University professors from political science and the Law School are available for comment.

Alvin Tillery is an associate professor of political science and director of the Center for the Study of Diversity and Democracy at Northwestern University. His research and teaching interests are in the fields of American politics and political theory. His research in American politics focuses on American political development, racial and ethnic politics and media and politics. He can be reached at (mobile) 574-514-5758 or atillery2@gmail.com.

Quote from Professor Tillery

“The Illinois legislature’s decision to approve the Equal Rights Amendment is incredibly significant for residents of the state and sends a powerful symbolic message to the entire nation.

“Because it would likely take flipping a Republican-controlled legislature and the U.S. Congress to actually have the ERA ratified, the Illinois legislature’s actions potentially give national Democrats a talking point for the midterm elections. If national Democrats can develop good messaging on this issue, that links to the current concerns raised by the #MeToo Movement, the promise of actually ratifying the ERA could further boost excitement among women voters this fall.”

Kimberly Yuracko is the Judd and Mary Morris Leighton Professor of Law at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law. Her research and teaching interests include antidiscrimination law in employment and gender equity in education. She can be reached at (office) 312-503-3466 or k-yuracko@law.northwestern.edu .

Quote from Professor Yuracko

“Illinois’ ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment is a simple but powerful statement of our state’s and country’s commitment to the full humanity and equal treatment of women and men. It both reflects and asserts our core values.”

