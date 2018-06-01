Contact : Cynthia Cleto

Mount Sinai Innovation Partners

cynthia.cleto@mssm.edu

212-241-9200

Mount Sinai and RenalytixAI Launch Groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence Solution For Improved Kidney Disease Management and Patient Care

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be deployed against Mount Sinai’s massive patient data warehouse biorepository and to innovate more accurate disease detection and management for introduction in 2019

Kidney disease is a public health crisis affecting an estimated 12% or 120 million of the US and European populations with 90% of patients unaware they are at-risk

Approximately half of new dialysis patients in the United States have never seen a specialist despite over $100 billion in costs being attributed to chronic kidney disease management annually





New York, NY – (June 1, 2018) – Mount Sinai Health System (MSHS) and RenalytixAI, Plc today have entered into an exclusive multi-year license and collaboration to commercialize artificial intelligence solutions to improve kidney disease detection, management and treatment for patients with diabetes and other at-risk, large-scale patient populations.

The partnership will leverage MSHS’s massive data warehouse containing over 3,000,000 patient health records and 43,000 patient records in the BioMeTM BioBank repository, and using de-identified clinical data, will create an advanced learning system to monitor and flag patients at risk for kidney disease and costly unplanned “crashes” into dialysis. The first product launch is anticipated in Q2 2019 targeting the heart of the $98 billion in preventable dialysis and chronic kidney disease costs. Additional major U.S. based healthcare systems are expected to participate in clinical utility data development and product launch.

“Our ability to apply the power of artificial intelligence against such a deep repository of clinical data in combination with prognostic biomarkers has the potential to change the game for all of our patients with diabetes and other populations at risk for kidney disease,” said Barbara Murphy, MD, Dean for Clinical Integration and Population Health Management and Chair for the Department of Internal Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (ISMMS), and Chair of the RenalytixAI Scientific Advisory Board.

“This partnership represents a powerful model for translating, validating and driving high-impact medical technology as quickly and safely as possible to benefit patients, care providers and payers,” said James McCullough, co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RenalytixAI.

This is a significant partnership for RenalytixAI with one of the largest hospital groups in the United States. The technology alongside the Mount Sinai patient database will improve patient care in End Stage Renal Disease, a significant unmet medical need. The fact that so many patients on dialysis have never seen a specialist has to change both from a patient care and cost perspective. I believe that this partnership will result in RenalytixAI being leaders in the field of kidney care, alongside Mount Sinai,” said Julian Baines, RenalytixAI Executive Chairman.

Approximately 1 million patients cared for in the MSHS are either diagnosed with Type II diabetes or are of African ancestry, two of the major at-risk population segments for kidney disease. The MSHS is one of the largest integrated healthcare systems in the U.S. with over 6,500 physicians and 6,300 faculty.

“We’re proud to be advancing prognostics at the nexus of artificial intelligence and healthcare analytics. The accomplished innovators and rich data resources of Mount Sinai combined with the expertise and vision of our colleagues at RenalytixAI are evolving the development of cutting-edge renal prognostics for the benefit of patients and healthcare globally,” said Erik Lium, PhD, Senior Vice President at Mount Sinai Innovation Partners.

RenalytixAI expects to pursue expanded clinical utility trials through collaborations with leading academic medical centers, pharmaceutical and patient advocacy organizations in the United States and Europe beginning in 2018, followed by submission of product applications for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About RenalytixAI

RenalytixAI Plc was established in 2018 to commercialize advanced artificial intelligence decision support and clinical management tools for improvements in patient care and cost savings in kidney disease globally.

About Mount Sinai Innovation Partners (MSIP)

MSIP is responsible for driving the real-world application and commercialization of Mount Sinai discoveries and inventions, and the development of research partnerships with industry. Our aim is to translate discoveries and inventions into health care products and services that benefit patients and society. MSIP is accountable for the full spectrum of commercialization activities required to bring Mount Sinai inventions to life. These activities include evaluating, patenting, marketing and licensing new technologies building research, collaborations and partnerships with commercial and nonprofit entities, material transfer and confidentiality, coaching innovators to advance commercially-relevant translational discoveries, and actively fostering an ecosystem of entrepreneurship within the Mount Sinai research and health system communities. For more information, visit www.ip.mountsinai.org.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City’s largest integrated delivery system encompassing seven hospital campuses, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai’s vision is to produce the safest care, the highest quality, the highest satisfaction, the best access and the best value of any health system in the nation. The System includes approximately 7,100 primary and specialty care physicians; 10 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 140 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers. The Icahn School of Medicine is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Medical Schools”, aligned with a U.S. News & World Report’s “Honor Roll” Hospital, No. 13 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding, and among the top 10 most innovative research institutions as ranked by the journal Nature in its Nature Innovation Index. This reflects a special level of excellence in education, clinical practice, and research. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 18 on U.S. News & World Report’s “Honor Roll” of top U.S. hospitals; it is one of the nation’s top 20 hospitals in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Nephrology, and Neurology/Neurosurgery, and in the top 50 in four other specialties in the 2017-2018 “Best Hospitals” issue. Mount Sinai’s Kravis Children’s Hospital also is ranked in six out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked 12th nationally for Ophthalmology and 50th for Ear, Nose, and Throat, while Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and Mount Sinai West are ranked regionally. For more information, visit http://www.mountsinai.org/, or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

