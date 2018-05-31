TRIUMF welcomes Anne Louise Aboud in new Chief Operating Officer/Deputy Director, Operations role

As TRIUMF looks to the next 50 years, a new operations leader will help further enable and enhance the laboratory’s world-class research programs and services

June 1st, 2018, Vancouver, Canada – TRIUMF is pleased to announce that Ms. Anne Louise Aboud will join Canada’s particle accelerator centre in the new role of Chief Operating Officer (COO)/Deputy Director, Operations (DDO), effective June 1st, 2018.

The new COO/DDO role will play an integral role in helping TRIUMF realize its full potential and developing new ways to further enable and enhance the laboratory’s world-class research programs and services. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the TRIUMF community and network is larger than ever and has developed an unprecedented diversity of abilities and expertise. TRIUMF continually seeks new ways to propel progress and enhance operational excellence, particularly as it readies the Advanced Rare IsotopE Laboratory (ARIEL), a flagship multidisciplinary research facility for Canada.

As TRIUMF’s inaugural COO/DDO, Aboud will draw upon on her extensive operations experience to continue driving modernization efforts and addressing current challenges to further enable the strategic growth of TRIUMF’s internationally renowned science programs, as well as facilitate new collaborations and discoveries within its global network of partners and peer laboratories. Aboud has been a senior operations executive in the industrial, financial services, and healthcare sectors having worked at General Electric, TD Bank and LifeLabs. She holds a Bachelor of Engineering and Master of Business Administration from McGill University as well as a Master of Landscape Architecture from the University of Toronto.

“TRIUMF is well-recognized, internationally, for its calibre of scientific staff and discoveries,” said Aboud. “My primary role as the operations leader will be to ensure that we continue building a world-class support organization that will allow our science output to flourish, both in quality and quantity. TRIUMF has an incredible 50-year history of pushing the frontiers of research, and I am excited to be joining the lab at such a pivotal time to help continue driving excellence and innovation.”

“I am delighted to welcome Anne Louise Aboud to our TRIUMF community,” said TRIUMF Director Dr. Jonathan Bagger. “She brings with her a wealth of experience from diverse sectors and a demonstrated proficiency in operational excellence. TRIUMF will benefit greatly from her perspective and her contributions as we look to the next 50 years.”

With Aboud joining the TRIUMF team, current TRIUMF Deputy Director Dr. Reiner Kruecken will continue to serve the laboratory’s community as he transitions to the role of Deputy Director, Research, also effective June 1, 2018. Working alongside Aboud and the TRIUMF team, Kruecken’s new role will see him focus his leadership on TRIUMF’s multidisciplinary research programs.

