 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

UCLA offers online training videos for caregivers of people with dementia

Article ID: 695441

Released: 31-May-2018 8:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Aging, Alzheimer's and Dementia, Healthcare, Mental Health, Neuro, Sleep
KEYWORDS
  • Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease, Caregiver, Caregiver Coping, Caregiver Burden,
  • Videos, Training Videos
  • + Show More

    • UCLA offers online training videos for caregivers of people with dementia

    Newswise — The nation’s population is rapidly aging and more people will develop Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia, with complications of memory loss, agitation, behavior changes and other symptoms.

    Dementia also has a profound effect on their family members, many of whom assume the role of caregiver and are frequently at a loss as to how best to care for their loved ones.

    To address this, the UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program has been producing a series of online videos aimed at helping caregivers understand how to care for persons with dementia. The videos, utilizing actors who portray both dementia patients and their caregivers (based on real patients), cover a wide range of issues and challenges facing caregivers.

    The program has produced 18 videos.

    The caregiver training videos are:

    Videos covering common challenges are:

    The program also offers free educational webinars ranging from “What is dementia?” to protecting loved ones who have dementia from falling prey to scammers.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!