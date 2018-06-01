ISPOR Announces 2018-2019 Board of Directors

Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—June 5, 2018—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research, announced the election of the Society’s 2018-2019 Board of Directors. ISPOR’s global membership elects its board with the 2018-2019 Board of Directors assuming office on July 1, 2018.

Federico Augustovski, MD, MSc, PhD will assume the role of 2018-2019 President after having served as the Society’s President-Elect. Dr Augustovski is director of Health Economic Evaluations and Technology Assessment at the Institute for Clinical Effectiveness and Health Policy in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Nancy J. Devlin, PhD was elected President-Elect and will move into the role of President in the 2019-2020 term. Dr Devlin is the director of Research at the Office of Health Economics in London, England, UK.

The following members were elected to the Board of Directors for 3-year terms:

Jalpa A. Doshi, PhD , professor, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA

, professor, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA Neil Hawkins, MSc, MBA, PhD , professor of Health Technology Assessment, University of Glasgow, Scotland, UK

, professor of Health Technology Assessment, University of Glasgow, Scotland, UK Rok Hren, PhD, MSc , head of Laboratory Diagnostics, Point.of.Care and Molecular Diagnostics in the Adriatic Region, Siemens Healthineers, Ljubljana, Slovenia

, head of Laboratory Diagnostics, Point.of.Care and Molecular Diagnostics in the Adriatic Region, Siemens Healthineers, Ljubljana, Slovenia Raoh-Fang (Jasmine) Pwu, PhD, director, National Hepatitis C Program Office, Ministry of Health and Welfare, Taipei, Taiwan

Returning board members include:

Immediate Past President:

Shelby D. Reed, RPh, PhD, professor at Duke University in Durham, NC, USA

Treasurer:

Zeba M. Khan, RPh, PhD, vice president at Celgene Corporation, Summit, NJ, USA

CEO and Executive Director:

Nancy S. Berg, CEO and executive director at ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research, Lawrenceville, NJ, USA

Returning Directors:

Meindert Boysen, PharmD , director for Technology Appraisal and Highly-Specialized Technologies Programs at the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, London, England, UK

, director for Technology Appraisal and Highly-Specialized Technologies Programs at the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, London, England, UK Stephanie R. Earnshaw, PhD , senior vice president, Health Economics at RTI Health Solutions, Raleigh-Durham, NC, USA

, senior vice president, Health Economics at RTI Health Solutions, Raleigh-Durham, NC, USA Jan Elias Hansen, PhD, vice president, Evidence for Access Unit, US Medical Affairs at Genentech, South San Francisco, CA, USA

