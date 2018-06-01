American U. Experts Comment: Will June Primaries Be Surprisingly Unsurprising?

Newswise — David Barker, director of American University’s Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies, is a nationally recognized expert on campaigns/elections, public opinion, political information/misinformation, political polarization and political representation. His latest book is Representing Red and Blue: How the Culture War Changes the Way Citizens Speak and Politicians Listen. His new book, One Nation, Two Realities: Dueling Facts in American Democracy will be published in 2018.

Richard Benedetto is an adjunct professor in the School of Communication. He is a retired White House correspondent and columnist for USA Today and political columnist for Gannett News Service. He reported on local, state and national government and politics for nearly 40 years and continues to write political commentary.

Capri S. Cafaro, Executive-in-Residence at the School of Public Affairs, is the former Democratic leader of the Ohio State Senate. Ms. Cafaro is available for interviews on topics related to the state-federal relationship, and campaigns and elections, economic and financial policy, among other issues.

Jennifer Lawless, director of American University’s Women and Politics Institute, is a nationally recognized expert on U.S. politics and women’s participation in the political process. Her latest book is Women on the Run: Gender, Media, and Political Campaigns in the Polarized Era.

Jan Leighley, professor of government, is an expert on American political behavior, racial/ethnic political behavior, voter turnout, and the intersection of media and politics. She is an author of Who Votes Now? Demographics, Issues, Inequality, and Turnout in the United States.

Bob Lehrman is an adjunct professor of Public Communication and an expert on political speeches. Lehrman has served as a speechwriter for dozens of Democratic political figures, including Vice President Al Gore. He is the author of The Political Speechwriter’s Companion. He worked in the White House during the 1994 mid-terms when Democrats lost the House for the first time in 40 years.

Candice Nelson, associate professor of government, is an expert on presidential and congressional elections and also studies voting behavior. Her book Grant Park: The Democratization of Presidential Elections 1968-2008 looks at how the convention processes have evolved.

Eric Schnure is an adjunct professor of Public Communication. He is a former speechwriter for Vice President Al Gore and has been called of Washington’s “most sought after political humor writers.” As an independent speechwriter, his clients include a former president of the United States, other prominent elected officials, Fortune 500 executives, entertainers and more. He worked in the White House during the 1994 mid-terms when Democrats lost the House for the first time in 40 years.

Scott Talan is an assistant professor of Public & Strategic Communication. He has worked at the U.N. and served as an elected official in the state of California. Talan is an expert in social media and personal branding in four fields: TV news, politics, nonprofits/NGOs and higher education.

James Thurber, Distinguished Professor of Government, founder and former director of American University’s Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies, is a leading expert on campaigns and elections, presidential-congressional relations, and author of Obama in Office and American Gridlock: The Sources, Character and Impact of Political Polarization, among other highly-regarded political books and articles.

