Pain and MSK Interventional Ultrasound Certificate Awardees Named

Newswise — The American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine is proud to announce the third class of recipients of the ASRA Pain and MSK Interventional Ultrasound Certification. Seven individuals were awarded the certification after successfully completing the written and practical examination held April 18, 2018, in New York City prior to The 2018 World Congress on Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine.

The following individuals have achieved the ASRA Pain and MSK Interventional Ultrasound Certification:

Ke-Vin Chang of National Taiwan University Hospital, Bei-Hu Branch in New Taipei City, Taiwan

Christ Declerck of St. John’s General Hospital in Izegem, Belgium

Zachary Fisk of Acute Pain Management, PLLC in Bellevue, Washington

Ana Carolina Braz Lima of Aliviar Clinica Da Dor in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Eric Benedet Lineburger of Hospital Sao Jose in Criciuma, Brazil

Tsung-Yung Tang of Taichung Veterans General Hospital in Taichung City, Taiwan

Nantthasorn Zinboonyahgoon of Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University in Bangkok, Thailand

The certificate was developed to enable physicians to document skills and training in this highly specialized field of pain management. Candidates must meet several requirements before being approved to sit for the exam, including completion of a set number of continuing medical education credits in the field and significant practice experience. The certification is valid for 10 years, after which time the physician may renew the certificate.

The next examination will be held June 15 at the Northwestern Center for Advanced Surgical Education (N-CASE) in Chicago, IL. The exam will also be administered on November 16, 2018 in San Antonio, TX; applications for this test are due September 14, 2018. More information on the certification requirements are provided at www.asra.com/certificate.

The American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine is a professional member organization of nearly 5,000 physicians and healthcare providers across the United States and the world. Founded in 1975, the mission of ASRA is to advance the science and practice of regional anesthesia and pain medicine. ASRA is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA. For more information, visit www.asra.com.