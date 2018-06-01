Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center Scientists to Present on Uveal Melanoma, Biden Cancer Initiative and More at ASCO Annual Meeting

Newswise — (CHICAGO) -- Scientists from the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center (SKCC) at Jefferson Health will be presenting research and leading discussions on various topics, including metastatic uveal melanoma, genetic counseling in men, immunotherapy in early stage lung cancer and solid tumors, quality of life among patients receiving treatment for T cell lymphoma and updates on the Cancer Moonshot during the Biden Cancer Initiative Colloquium at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held June 1-5 in Chicago.

Here are several highlights featuring SKCC:

RESEARCH

Nutrition assessment among men undergoing genetic counseling for inherited prostate cancer: A teachable moment Genetic counseling and testing for men with inherited prostate cancer is a developing field and findings from this study suggest that genetic counseling for these men can provide a teachable moment to address lifestyle issues that are important for long-term patient outcomes. This study found that overall 84 percent of the men who presented for genetic counseling and testing were overweight or obese. A higher percentage of men with aggressive prostate cancer and higher weight did not meet the recommended guidelines for vegetable and red meat intake, which affords an opportunity to promote a healthy lifestyle to men with prostate cancer who may be entering survivorship.

First author: Veda N. Giri

Abstract Number: 1519

Poster Board: 362

Poster Session: Saturday, June 2, 1:15-4:45 p.m. CT

Poster Discussion Session: Saturday, June 2, 4:45-6 p.m. CT, Room S404

Clinical outcomes following androgen receptor axis therapies (ARAT) among men with prostate cancer (PCa) having major cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) or extreme polypharmacy (EPP): A population based study This study finds that about 65 percent of patients treated with ARAT for prostate cancer have existing cardiovascular diseases. Patients with existing cardiovascular diseases experienced a substantial increase in 6-month mortality after initiating ARAT. Additionally, 6-month mortality is much greater in those who take more than 10 medications before initiating ARAT compared with those taking fewer than five medications at the same time. These data show careful selection of patients and close monitoring of them after initiating ARAT is crucial to provide optimal care. Further studies are warranted to develop strategies and guidelines for these vulnerable patients.

First author: Grace L. Lu-Yao

Abstract Number: 5056

Poster Board: 283

Poster Session: Saturday, June 2, 1:15-4:45 p.m. CT

Nivolumab plus cisplatin/pemetrexed or cisplatin/gemcitabine as induction in resectable NSCLC An in-progress clinical trial of the PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab plus chemotherapy for early stage (stages 1-3) lung cancer patients prior to surgery. This trial is one of the few studies of immunotherapy for early stage lung cancer; current standard of care for immunotherapy is for metastatic or advanced lung cancer.

First author: Nathaniel R. Evans

Abstract Number: TPS8582

Poster Board: 187a

Poster Session: Sunday, June 3, 9-11:30 a.m. CT

Prognosis of resectable pancreatic cancer based on systemic therapy sequence and regimen: An NCDB analysis The majority of patients with pancreatic cancer who undergo surgical resection recur, resulting in an ongoing interest in the use of multi-agent chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant setting; however, clinical practice patterns in the U.S. vary widely. This study evaluated the effect of systemic therapy sequence and regimen on prognosis in resected pancreatic cancer. Findings support future evaluations of maintenance therapy in the adjuvant setting, as well as current clinical practice and ongoing clinical trials using multi-agent neoadjuvant therapy.

First author: Aileen Deng

Abstract Number: 4120

Poster Board: 309

Poster Session: Sunday, June 3, 9-11:30 a.m. CT

Quality of life in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma subjects treated with anti-CCR4 monoclonal antibody mogamulizumab versus vorinostat: Results from the phase 3 MAVORIC trial This study finds symptoms, function and overall quality of life among patients with cutaneous T-cell lymphomas favored treatment with mogamulizumab over vorinostat and that patients with the highest symptom burden and functional impairment derived the most quality of life benefit from mogamulizumab.

First author: Pierluigi Porcu

Abstract Number: 7577

Poster Board: 214

Poster Session: Monday, June 4, 8-11:30 a.m. CT

A phase 1/2 study with birinapant in combination with pembrolizumab A trial in progress report on ongoing clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors receiving pembrolizumab in combination with birinapant, an immune modulator being developed to enhance patient response to pembrolizumab.

First author: Russell J. Schilder

Abstract Number: TPS3131

Poster Board: 330a

Poster Session: Monday, June 4, 8-11 a.m. CT

Redirected T cell lysis in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma with gp100-directed TCR IMCgp100: Overall survival findings Survival rates in uveal melanoma have remained largely unchanged for decades and is difficult to treat once it advances to metastatic disease. Data from this phase I/II study suggest that IMCgp100–a novel bi-specific biologic T-cell redirection therapy that specifically targets the melanoma-associated antigen gp100–may offer a better treatment option to this underserved population. Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center is the lead study site in the world for this trial.

First author: Takami Sato

Abstract Number: 9521

Poster Board: 348

Poster Session: Monday, June 4, 8-11 a.m. CT

Radioembolization for treatment of uveal melanoma hepatic metastasis: Results of a phase II, single institution, prospective trial Patients with uveal melanoma have a 50 percent chance of metastatic disease and more than 90 percent of those patients will develop liver metastasis, which is usually the cause of death. Overall survival among these patients has historically been very poor (under six months). This study finds that among patients who receive radioembolization for treatment of liver metastasis–in which the liver is treated only once on an outpatient basis; other liver-directed therapies require multiple treatments and a hospital stay–the overall survival is approximately triple and is compatible with or better than other liver-directed therapies.

First author: Carin F. Gonsalves

Abstract Number: 9535

Poster Board: 362

Poster Session: Monday, June 4, 1:15-4:45 p.m. CT

Liver-directed treatment for patients with uveal melanoma hepatic metastasis: A retrospective analysis of overall survival An analysis of two cohorts of uveal melanoma patients with liver metastasis who were treated at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals between 1971-1993 and 2000-2017 found significant improvement in survival from liver metastasis to death as well as survival from initial eye treatment to death between the two cohorts. The study suggests the shift of treatment modality to liver-directed treatments in the second cohort may have provided this significant survival benefit.

First author: Rino S. Seedor

Abstract Number: 9592

Poster Board: 419

Poster Session: Monday, June 4, 1:15-4:45 p.m. CT

SESSIONS AND SYMPOSIA

Clinical Problems in Oncology Session – Genetic Evaluation and Management in Hereditary Prostate, Renal, and Endocrine Cancers Friday, June 1, 4:30-5:45 p.m. CT E253c

Veda N. Giri, MD, Director of the Jefferson Clinical Cancer Genetics Service, is chairing the session and will be discussing, “Case-Based Highlights of Hereditary Prostate Cancer”

Biden Cancer Initiative Colloquium Saturday, June 2, 3-4:15 p.m. CT S406

Edith P. Mitchell, MD, Associate Director of Cancer Disparities at SKCC, will be discussing “Cancer Moonshot Updates Panel: National Minority Quality Forum”

Symposium – Tumor Testing in Precision Oncology: From Heredity to Counseling to Implementation Monday, June 4, 8-9:30 a.m. CT S102

Daniel Silver, MD, Leader of the SKCC Breast Program, will be discussing, “Molecular Tumor Testing: Who Should Be Referred for Inherited Susceptibility Evaluation?”

PUBLICATION-ONLY ABSTRACTS

Impact of comorbidity on immune checkpoint blockade tolerance across tumor types

First author: Sean Clark-Garvey

Abstract Number: e15068

Citation: J Clin Oncol 36, 2018 (suppl; abstr e15068)

Impact of age on immune checkpoint blockade tolerability across malignancies: A single institution review

First author: Sharon Li

Abstract Number: e15069

Citation: J Clin Oncol 36, 2018 (suppl; abstr e15069)

Characterization of a bone biorepository: Comparison of bone metastases from breast, prostate, renal, lung cancers, and myeloma

First author: Kerith Ruoyao Wang

Abstract Number: e24019

Citation: J Clin Oncol 36, 2018 (suppl; abstr e24019)

Effect of pretreatment steroids on the development of immune related adverse events

First author: Philip Margiotta

Abstract Number: e15095

Citation: J Clin Oncol 36, 2018 (suppl; abstr e15095)

Design and implementation of a multipurpose BRIDG-harmonized information system at an academic cancer center

First author: Thomas R. Klumpp

Abstract Number: e18602

Citation: J Clin Oncol 36, 2018 (suppl; abstr e18602)

