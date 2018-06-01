Digestive Disease Week 2018: NewYork-Presbyterian Experts Available for Interview
Robert Brown, MD, MPH – Transplant Hepatologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine
Expert bio: https://weillcornell.org/rsbrown
Available to speak on topics such as:
- Hepatitis C treatment
- Transplantation in alcoholic liver disea
Reem Sharaiha, MD, MSc – Gastroenterologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicin
Expert Bio: https://weillcornell.org/rsharaiha
Available to speak on topics such as:
- Endoscopic weight-loss surgery
- Multidisciplinary treatment of obesity
Julian Abrams, MD, MPH – Gastroenterologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Expert Bio: https://www.columbiadoctors.org/julian-abrams-md
Available to speak on topics such as:
- Esophageal cancer
- Barrett’s esophagus (damage to the esophagus by abnormal cells)
Timothy Wang, MD – Chief of the Division of Digestive and Liver Diseases at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Expert Bio: https://www.ihn.cumc.columbia.edu/profile/timothy-c-wang-md
Available to speak on topics such as:
- Pancreatic cancer
- Crohn’s disease and colitis-associated cancers
