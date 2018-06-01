Digestive Disease Week 2018: NewYork-Presbyterian Experts Available for Interview

Robert Brown, MD, MPH – Transplant Hepatologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine

Expert bio: https://weillcornell.org/rsbrown

Available to speak on topics such as:

Hepatitis C treatment

Transplantation in alcoholic liver disea

Reem Sharaiha, MD, MSc – Gastroenterologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicin

Expert Bio: https://weillcornell.org/rsharaiha

Available to speak on topics such as:

Endoscopic weight-loss surgery

Multidisciplinary treatment of obesity

Julian Abrams, MD, MPH – Gastroenterologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Expert Bio: https://www.columbiadoctors.org/julian-abrams-md

Available to speak on topics such as:

Esophageal cancer

Barrett’s esophagus (damage to the esophagus by abnormal cells)

Timothy Wang, MD – Chief of the Division of Digestive and Liver Diseases at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Expert Bio: https://www.ihn.cumc.columbia.edu/profile/timothy-c-wang-md

Available to speak on topics such as:

Pancreatic cancer

Crohn’s disease and colitis-associated cancers

