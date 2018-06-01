 
Digestive Disease Week 2018: NewYork-Presbyterian Experts Available for Interview

  • Dr. Robert Brown

  • Dr. Reem Sharaiha

  • Dr. Julian Abrams

  • Dr. Timothy Wang

    • Robert Brown, MD, MPH – Transplant Hepatologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine

    Expert bio: https://weillcornell.org/rsbrown

    Available to speak on topics such as:

    • Hepatitis C treatment
    • Transplantation in alcoholic liver disea

     

    Reem Sharaiha, MD, MSc – Gastroenterologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicin

    Expert Bio: https://weillcornell.org/rsharaiha

    Available to speak on topics such as:

    • Endoscopic weight-loss surgery
    • Multidisciplinary treatment of obesity

     

     

    Julian Abrams, MD, MPH – Gastroenterologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    Expert Bio: https://www.columbiadoctors.org/julian-abrams-md

     

    Available to speak on topics such as:

    • Esophageal cancer
    • Barrett’s esophagus (damage to the esophagus by abnormal cells)

     

     

    Timothy Wang, MD – Chief of the Division of Digestive and Liver Diseases at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Columbia University Irving Medical Center

     

    Expert Bio: https://www.ihn.cumc.columbia.edu/profile/timothy-c-wang-md

     

    Available to speak on topics such as:

    • Pancreatic cancer
    • Crohn’s disease and colitis-associated cancers

     

