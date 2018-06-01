Former Federal Prosecutor Available on Presidential Pardons

CHICAGO --- President Donald Trump granted conservative author Dinesh D’Souza, who pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance laws in 2014, a full pardon on Thursday and has hinted at pardoning others. Juliet Sorensen, director of the Bluhm Legal Clinic at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and a former federal prosecutor, is available for comment.

Sorensen is director of the Bluhm Legal Clinic at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and the Harry R. Horrow Professor in International Law. From 2003-2010, Sorensen was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago, focusing on fraud and public corruption. She can be reached at 312-503-1482 (office) or j-sorensen@law.northwestern. edu.

“The pardon power granted to the president by Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution is a broad one. Therefore, it is all the more important that it be wielded with caution and great care. Past administrations have relied on the pardon attorney for review, investigation, and preparation of the department’s recommendation to the president, which is signed by the deputy attorney general. We can only hope that President Trump is engaging in this deliberate process, and that cooler heads prevail in the final decisions.”

