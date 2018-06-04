MEDIA ADVISORY:

Governor Northam to Visit Charlottesville Foundation to Recognize Impact of Focused Ultrasound

What: Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will visit the Focused Ultrasound Foundation to discuss the impact of the State’s investment in pioneering this revolutionary technology. Invited guests will include the media, Foundation Board members, physicians and health industry leaders, and Foundation friends and supporters.

When: 2:30 pm, Tuesday, June 5

Where: Focused Ultrasound Foundation, 1230 Cedars Court, Suite 206, Charlottesville, Va.

RSVP and interview requests: Wes Myhre at wmyhre@fusfoundation.org or (434) 242-4868 Note: Space is limited – please RSVP if you plan to attend.

Media Opportunities include:

- Q&A with Governor Ralph Northam after scheduled remarks

- Interview with Neal Kassell, MD, Chairman of the Focused Ultrasound Foundation

This event will include remarks from Governor Ralph Northam about the impact of focused ultrasound technology on the Commonwealth of Virginia. Neal F. Kassell, MD, Chairman of the Focused Ultrasound Foundation will make a presentation on the role of the Focused Ultrasound Foundation and the latest developments in the field. A Q&A will follow the remarks.

Focused ultrasound is a noninvasive, therapeutic technology that focuses multiple beams of ultrasound energy on a point deep in the body to treat the targeted area without damaging surrounding tissue.

In 2009, a Center of Excellence was established at the University of Virginia through a partnership comprising the Commonwealth of Virginia, UVA, the Focused Ultrasound Foundation, and device manufacturers. The State has invested more than $11 million in the Center over the past nine years, and more than $18 million in additional funding from the public and private sector has been received. The State allocated $4 million toward UVA’s Focused Ultrasound Center in the 2016–17 budget, and there is additional funding in the 2018–19 budget. UVA offers FDA-approved focused ultrasound treatments for essential tremor, pain from bone metastases, and uterine fibroids. Research areas at UVA include focused ultrasound therapy for epilepsy, breast cancer, breast fibroadenomas, Parkinson’s disease, neuropathic pain, and cancer immunotherapy.

About the Focused Ultrasound Foundation

The Focused Ultrasound Foundation was created to improve the lives of millions of people worldwide by accelerating the development of this noninvasive technology. The Foundation works to clear the path to global adoption by coordinating and funding research, fostering collaboration, and building awareness among patients and professionals. The Foundation is dedicated to ensuring that focused ultrasound finds its place as a mainstream therapy for a range of conditions within years, not decades. Since its establishment in 2006, the Foundation has become the largest nongovernmental source of funding for focused ultrasound research. More information can be found at www.fusfoundation.org.