Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission amici curiae authors available for media interviews

With a 7-2 decision, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple. University of Colorado Boulder experts are available to break down the decision and what it means for similar cases.

Craig Konnoth, Colorado Law associate professor, wrote an amicus brief for Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission. The American Civil Liberties Union and the state of Colorado cited the brief in their arguments.

craig.konnoth@colorado.edu

917-753-4540

Scott Skinner-Thompson, also a Colorado Law associate professor, contributed to the amicus brief. As the Masterpiece ruling was narrowly tailored, Skinner-Thompson said, “The Masterpiece Cakeshop decision does not create a license to discriminate against LGBT people and, in fact, confirms that state anti-discrimination laws are generally consistent with the Constitution.”

scott.skinnerthompson@colorado.edu

212-998-6602

For assistance arranging interviews, contact:

Andrew Sorensen, CU Boulder media relations

andrew.sorensen@colorado.edu

303-492-3114