Dr. William O. Suddath Named Chairman of Cardiology at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center

Newswise — Washington, D.C., June 4, 2018 – MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute is pleased to announce that William O. Suddath, MD, is the new chairman of Cardiology and medical director of the cardiac catheterization laboratory at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.

Dr. Suddath is a highly experienced interventional cardiologist, having spent the last 22 years as an integral member of the renowned interventional cardiology team at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. He is the program director for the interventional cardiology fellowship program, which trains physicians in advanced cardiac catheterization skills. Dr. Suddath was instrumental in the start-up and growth of CodeHeart, MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute’s regional program, which expedites the transport and treatment of patients with heart attacks. Dr. Suddath is a Maryland native, and has worked closely with physicians and EMS providers in the southern Maryland area for more than two decades.

“Bill Suddath will be able to build on the outstanding work already underway by our MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center physicians, leadership and staff,” said Stuart F. Seides, MD, physician executive director, MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute. “His proven leadership skills and clinical expertise will be invaluable in his role as the new team leader for our cardiovascular colleagues practicing in this region.”

Late last year, MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center was invited to join the MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute-Cleveland Clinic alliance, after meeting the high quality standards required of all members. This alliance between two nationally-recognized cardiac programs has accelerated improvements in heart care and research, and resulted in even better outcomes for the patients served by the participating healthcare organizations.

“We are very pleased that Dr. Suddath is taking the leadership role in cardiology at our hospital,” said Chile Ahaghotu, MD, vice president of Medical Affairs, MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center. “He has an impeccable track record as a top notch clinician and teacher. His leadership will complement our unrelenting commitment to provide best-in-class cardiovascular services for the Southern Maryland community.”

Southern Maryland residents have local access to physicians who specialize in cardiology, interventional cardiology, cardiac electrophysiology (heart rhythm experts), vascular surgery and vascular access surgery at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center located in Clinton, Maryland and at MedStar clinical offices throughout the Southern Maryland peninsula.

About MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute:

MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute is a national leader in the research, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease. A network of 10 hospitals and 150 cardiovascular physicians throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia and the Greater Washington, D.C., region, MedStar Heart also offers a clinical and research alliance with Cleveland Clinic Heart & Vascular Institute, the nation’s #1 heart program. Together, they have forged a relationship of shared expertise to enhance quality, improve safety and increase access to advanced services. MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute was founded at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, home to the Nancy and Harold Zirkin Heart & Vascular Hospital. Opened in July 2016, the hospital ushered in a new era of coordinated, centralized specialty care for patients with even the most complex heart and vascular diagnoses.

About MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center:

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, located in Clinton, Maryland, is a 182-bed acute care hospital serving the Washington, D.C., metro and Southern Maryland area. The hospital is focused on caring for patients and their loved ones utilizing advanced technology under the guidance of expert clinicians. Quality, Safety, Wellness, and Patient Satisfaction are achieved through a spirit of patient-centered services that connect MedStar Southern Maryland to the community it serves.