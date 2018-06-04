Law professors available on Supreme Court’s Masterpiece Cakeshop ruling

Newswise — CHICAGO --- In a narrow ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex wedding ceremony. Northwestern Pritzker School of Law professors Andrew Koppelman and John McGinnis are available for comment.

Andrew Koppelman is the John Paul Stevens Professor of Law at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and professor of political science and a constitutional law scholar. He is the author of “The Tough Luck Constitution and the Assault on Health Care Reform” (Oxford University Press, 2013).

He can be reached at akoppelman@law.northwestern.edu or 312.503.8431 (office).

Quote from Professor Koppelman

“The press is reporting that the baker won the case. This is misleading. The Supreme Court reversed because the panel that heard his case below was biased. It said nothing that will prevent a new panel from ruling against the baker, as is the likely result under Colorado law.”

John O. McGinnis is the George C. Dix Professor in Constitutional Law at the Law School and has expertise in constitutional law, international law, law and economics and antitrust law. He can be reached at 312-503-3235 (office) or j-mcginnis@law.northwestern.edu.

Quote from Professor McGinnis

“The decision is a very narrow one -- an attempt to tamp down on the culture wars around the nation’s secular versus religious divide. It is unlikely to succeed, because the contending groups will continue to pass and interpret antidiscrimination laws to get the government to express support for one side or the other.”