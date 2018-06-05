NYU’s Carter Journalism Institute’s 2018 Reporting Award Winners to Focus on Hindu Nationalism, North Korean Defectors, and Russia’s Political Activists

Newswise — New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute has named three recipients of its 2018 Reporting Award: Mansi Choksi, a magazine writer whose work focuses on crime, gender, and identity; Annie Hylton, an investigative journalist who writes about migration and human rights; and Matthew Luxmoore, a freelance reporter who has covered countries in the former Soviet Union.

The award, established in 2009, supports a work of journalism in any medium on significant underreported subjects in the public interest.

Stephen D. Solomon, associate director of the Institute, notes that today’s news climate, coupled with extensive budget and personnel cuts throughout the journalism industry, only amplify the need to back enterprise journalism.

“This year’s Reporting Award recipients have a remarkable track record of bringing to light lesser-known, but crucial, aspects of global phenomena,” observes Solomon. “Armed with additional support, they can continue to pursue in-depth examinations of matters too often overlooked in the daily news cycle.”

Each winner will receive a stipend of $6,000.

Mansi Choksi

Mansi Choksi, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Mumbai, India, will spend her time as a recipient of the Reporting Award covering the rise of Hindu nationalism in India.

Choksi’s writing has appeared in print and online at Harper’s, the New York Times, the New Yorker, National Geographic, Slate, and the Atlantic. Her story, “The Newlyweds,” about love and crime in India, was a 2018 finalist for the Livingston Award in International Reporting. “Champ of the Labor Camp,” a story about a singing competition in Dubai’s labor camps, was a 2016 finalist for the South Asian Journalists Association’s Outstanding Arts and Culture Reporting Award. In 2014, she won the same prize for “Toppling a Delicate World,” a story about sexuality and culture.

In 2016, she was named an inaugural fellow of the International Women’s Media Foundation’s Reporting Grant for Women’s Stories to write about women in post-conflict Sri Lanka. She previously received two African Great Lakes Fellowships from the same organization to explore counter-narratives in Uganda and completed two courses in hostile environment training and first-aid.

Choksi grew up in Mumbai, India and previously worked as a correspondent for the Times of India.

Annie Hylton

Annie Hylton, an independent investigative journalist based in Paris, will spend her time as a recipient of the Reporting Award writing on North Korean refugees and defectors.

Reporting from Guatemala to Ethiopia, she seeks to illustrate the human stakes behind key policy debates to reform harmful systems. Her work has been published with the Walrus, the New Republic, London Review of Books, Longreads, Dissent, and others.

Hylton is a 2017 fellow with the International Reporting Project and a 2016 fellow with Columbia Journalism School’s Global Migration Project. Her projects often involve working with survivors of sexual violence and trauma, and she incorporates trauma-informed interviewing practices as a central tenet of her work. She has completed safety training with the Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma and Reporters Instructed in Saving Colleagues (RISC) and teaches journalism at Sciences Po University in Paris.

Hylton’s work has also been supported by the Investigative Fund at the Nation Institute and Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Matthew Luxmoore

Matthew Luxmoore, based in Moscow, will use the Reporting Award to focus on how memories of the Soviet Union’s collapse, and the real and perceived mistakes of the West, are shaping the views and actions of a new generation of Russian political activists working to tap into right-wing sentiment across Europe.

Luxmoore has covered the Ukraine crisis from Kiev and eastern Ukraine for the New York Times, Foreign Policy, Politico, and other publications. He has reported on life in newly annexed Crimea, tensions in the Moldovan breakaway state of Transnistria, minority issues in the Baltics, the plight of Georgia’s internally displaced, and Orthodox Church influence in Siberia. His 2015 series of dispatches on Russian influence in the post-Soviet space for Al Jazeera America was nominated for the Overseas Press Club of America’s Bob Considine Award.

Luxmoore grew up in Poland and was a fellow at Harvard University’s Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies.

Sarah Stillman, the inaugural recipient of the Reporting Award, traveled to Iraq and Afghanistan to report on the abuse of third-world service workers on U.S. military bases there. Her piece, “The Invisible Army,” which appeared in the June 6, 2011, issue of the New Yorker, won several of journalism’s top prizes in 2012: the National Magazine Award in the category of “Public Interest”; the Hillman Prize for Magazine Journalism; the Overseas Press Club’s Joe and Laurie Dine Award for International Human Rights Reporting; and the Michael Kelly Award for the “fearless pursuit and expression of truth.”

For more on the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, go to http://journalism.nyu.edu/; for more on the Reporting Award, go to: http://journalism.nyu.edu/thereportingaward/.

Applications for next year’s award will be accepted in January 2019.

