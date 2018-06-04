In need of a source on the #SCOTUS decision in the same sex #masterpiececake case? Prof. Clifford Rosky (@cliffordrosky) is available to speak on the legal issues

Clifford Rosky is Professor of Law at the University of Utah’s S.J. Quinney College of Law, where he teaches courses on constitutional law, criminal law, and sexuality and law.

He is available to speak about legal issues related to the U.S. Supreme Court decision in the same sex Masterpiece Cake case decided this week.

Rosky's recent scholarship includes "Anti-Gay Curriculum Laws," 117 Columbia Law Review 1461 (2017); "Scrutinizing Immutability," 53 Journal of Sex Research 363 (2016) (with Lisa Diamond); "Same-Sex Marriage and Children's Right to Be Queer," 22 GLQ: A Journal of Gay and Lesbian Studies 531 (2016); "Still Not Equal: A Report from the Red States," in After Marriage Equality: The Future of LGBT Rights (NYU 2016).

He is available by phone at 801-230-9636 or by e-mail at clifford.rosky@law.utah.edu.

Rosky is a two-time recipient of the Dukeminier Award, which recognizes the best legal scholarship on sexual orientation and gender identity published each year. In addition, he has received numerous awards for his teaching and pro bono service. In 2015, Rosky received an Equality Award from the Human Rights Campaign, the country's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for LGBT people.

Rosky has provided legal commentary on issues related to sexuality and gender to numerous press outlets, including the N.Y. Times, Washington Post, L.A. Times, Associated Press, The Economist, and National Public Radio.

In recent years, Rosky has served as one of the primary authors and advocates for SB 196, SB 296, and R277-613, three Utah laws that protect LGBT people from discrimination in education, employment, and housing. In addition, Rosky's article in the Columbia Law Review provided the foundation for Equality Utah v. Utah State Board of Education, the country's first successful challenge to statewide anti-gay curriculum laws