Life Science Professionals and Futurists Join Top Real Estate Developers and Designers to Reimagine Life Sciences Development in New York

Newswise — Scientists, and biotech, engineering and commercial building and design professionals are gathering at the Life Sciences Real Estate Development Symposium at The New York Academy of Sciences on June 12, to reimagine New York City using biology and thoughtfully plan for building new environments to accommodate projected rapid expansion of applied life sciences.

The Symposium will examine the progress and potential that New York City holds for the life sciences, and that industry’s innovations poised for growth, requirements of space, adaptability, transportation, live/work proximity, nearby funding sources and “clustering” of facilities to accommodate expansion and collaboration among scientists, designers, engineers and tech experts working in public and private settings.

A new initiative called NYC Builds Bio+ will be introduced, that will organize and facilitate collaboration and best practices among the interdisciplinary community going forward, Next steps will be discussed and presented. Details on the symposium, including a full agenda, are available at https://www.lifescisymposium.com/.

WHAT: Life Sciences Real Estate Development Symposium (and Press Briefing)

Sessions will include:

- Welcome remarks by Mitchel W. Simpler, PE, FACEC, managing partner, Jaros, Baum & Bolles

- Keynote address by Nancy J Kelley, JD/MPP, president and CEO, Nancy J Kelley + Associates: “The 21stCentury Will Be the Century of Biology”—Overview of the Changing Life Sciences Industry

- “Implications for New York City” and “What New York City Can Learn from the Competition”

- “What New York City Academic Institutions are Doing in Life Science Development”

- “Reimaging New York City Using Biology”

- “Emerging Unique Opportunities, and Commercial Opportunities for Life Sciences in New York City”

- “The Case Study for Adaptive Reuse: The New York Genome Center, New York Stem Cell Foundation and 375 Pearl Street”

- “Call to Action and Next Steps—IntroducingNYC Builds Bio+ Initiative”

A Press Briefing will offer Q&A by the Symposium Steering Committee members. Media interested in attending or additional details can contact Carol Miller, carolmiller100@gmail.com, +1(202)306-0130.

WHEN:Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., EDT

Registration, 8:00 a.m.; Program and Wine Reception, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Press Briefing 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE:The New York Academy of Sciences, 250 Greenwich Street, New York City

WHO: More than 30 speakers and panelists, along with some 200 leading life sciences, real estate, design and engineering professionals attending. Full list of symposium presenters and bios.

Speaker and Panel Moderator Highlights:

- David Manfredi, of Elkus Manfredi Architects, and other speakers who were instrumental in developing lab space in Boston, San Diego, San Francisco and other life science clusters across the nation will discuss the lessons they have learned and describe the potential that NYC has for the life sciences;

- Doug Thiede, of New York City Economic Development Corporation, on the vision for the life science infrastructure initiative by the EDC; and

- Interdisciplinary Artist, Grimanesa Amorós, leading a “reimagining” session on New York City using biology, for all attending:

- Will Canine, Opentrons Labworks

- Daniel Grushkin, Genspace

- Bill Kane, Biomed Realty

- Suzanne Lee, Biofabricate

- Kate Merton, JLABS @ NYC

- Blake Adair, Epibone

- Janell Anderson, PhD, Versant Ventures

Symposium Steering Committee:

- Mitchel W. Simpler, PE, managing partner, Jaros Baum & Bolles

- Nancy J Kelley, JD/MPP, president and CEO, Nancy J Kelley + Associates

- Jonathan L. Mechanic, chairman, Real Estate Department, Fried Frank

- James McKenna, co-founder, Hunter Roberts Construction Group

- John Sabey, CEO, Sabey Corporation

WHY: The Symposium is in response to projected rapid growth in the applied life sciences in New York and globally over the coming decades and is intended to serve as the catalyst for more targeted initiatives that the newly formed interdisciplinary community could pursue.

In order for the City to reach potential as a life sciences hub, organizers of the symposium, and members of the newly forming Initiative will first pro-actively address constraints that include a lack of available, affordable laboratory space in locations that allow a clustering effect, and create synergies where research, investment and technology transfer can take place to spawn new companies.

This first in a series of meetings by NYC Builds Bio+ coincides with the recent announcement of the City of New York’s intentions to establish an Applied Life Sciences Hub in New York City, the flagship project of LifeSci NYC, a 10-year, $500 million commitment to New York City’s life science sector.

About the Symposium for Life Sciences Real Estate Development

The Symposium, led by the Symposium Steering Committee, will be the first in a series of meetings intended to serve as the catalyst for more targeted initiatives that the New York City life science real estate community could collaboratively pursue during the projected and unprecedented decade of growth ahead. All proceeds from the symposium will be dedicated to supporting the launch of the newly created NYC Builds BIO+ Initiative to be founded in 2018. Learn more about the symposium athttps://www.lifescisymposium.com/.

