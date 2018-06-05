Endocrine Society launches podcast spotlighting breakthroughs in hormone science

WASHINGTON—International experts delve into the latest advances in hormone research and clinical care on the Endocrine Society’s new podcast, which launches today.



The Endocrine News podcast’s first two episodes explore efforts to develop a male birth control pill and the risk of novel cancer therapies triggering diabetes and other endocrine complications. Episodes are available to download or stream on the Society’s website and the iTunes store.



“Hormones impact so many aspects of our daily lives, including our diet, sleep, breathing, movement and growth,” said Chief Communications Officer Aaron Lohr, one of the podcast’s hosts. “Hormones also are at the root of chronic conditions that affect millions, including obesity and diabetes. We created the Endocrine News podcast to give scientists and healthcare providers a convenient way to stay up to speed on advances in the field.”



Stephanie Page, MD, PhD, professor of medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle, Wash., describes a prototype male pill in the inaugural episode. The second episode features Anupam Kotwal, MBBS, of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., discussing cases of autoimmune diabetes diagnosed in cancer patients who were treated with novel anti-cancer agents called immune checkpoint inhibitors. These drugs block certain proteins that otherwise would keep the immune system in check and prevent it from killing cancer cells. Both Page and Kotwal presented their work at the Society’s 100th annual meeting, ENDO 2018.



Future episodes will highlight basic and clinical research breakthroughs as well as trends in clinical care.



The podcast is easily downloaded to a phone or tablet and can be listened to on the go. Listeners also can access it for free at https://www.endocrine.org/podcast from a computer at home or the office.



