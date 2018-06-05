AACN Announces Nursing Faculty Selected to Participate in the Inaugural Digital Innovation Bootcamp

American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is pleased to announce that 30 nursing faculty from across the nation have been selected to participate in the inaugural AACN-Apple Digital Innovation Bootcamp: From Content to Action, which will be held July 9-12 in Austin, Texas. Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C., June 4, 2018 – Theis pleased to announce that 30 nursing faculty from across the nation have been selected to participate in the inaugural, which will be held July 9-12 in Austin, Texas.

In keeping with association's strategic goal to serve as the driving force for innovation and excellence in academic nursing, AACN launched this initiative to provide new opportunities for nursing faculty to leverage the latest technology to enhance learning in the classroom, laboratory, and clinical settings. Those invited to participate in this groundbreaking event will enjoy sessions on creating digital content, developing iOS mobile apps and multi-touch books, and creating an engaging learning environment.



"AACN applauds the incoming class of Digital Bootcamp participants for their innovative ideas and commitment to enhancing the educational experience for today's nursing student," said Dr. Ann Cary, Chair of the AACN Board of Directors. Following a competitive application process that was completed by more than 150 nursing faculty and staff, the following individuals were selected to attend the bootcamp:

Michael Ackerman , The Ohio State University

Maureen Baker, University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill

Kimberly Belcik, Texas State University

Jaime Brantley, Oklahoma Baptist University

Patricia Brennan, Samuel Merritt University (CA)

Maria Flavin, Carlow University (PA)

Melissa Foster, University of Alabama in Huntsville

Jeffrey Fouche-Camargo, Georgia Gwinnett College

Janis Guilbeau, University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Elizabeth Heavey, State University of New York College at Brockport

Tyler Keenum, The University of Alabama

Lorretta Krautscheid, University of Portland

Delaney La Rosa, Chamberlain University (FL)

Barbara Medvec, University of Michigan

Lisa Merritt, University of Missouri-St. Louis

Jeanne Moore, The Catholic University of America (DC)

Christine Mullins, East Tennessee State University

Rebecca Newton, University of Southern Mississippi

Courtney Nyange, Tennessee State University

Karrie Osborne, Ball State University (IN)

Nicole Osier, University of Texas at Austin

Cynthia O'Sullivan, Southern Connecticut State University

Cheryl Parker, The University of Texas at Tyler

Patricia Richard, University of Texas Medical Branch

Teresa Serratt, Boise State University (ID)

Lisa Shustack, Misericordia University (PA)

Leiana Smith, Bellevue College (WA)

Anita Stephen, University of Florida

Ivy Tuason, Western University of Health Sciences (CA)

, Western University of Health Sciences (CA) Cheryl Tucker, Baylor University (TX)

Program participants come from 20 states plus the District of Columbia and represent an array of institution types, including small liberal arts programs, public and private schools, and large academic health centers. Those attending will share details about their individual projects produced as part of this immersion experience at an upcoming AACN conference, which may include one of the following:

AACN is grateful to the following members of the AACN Faculty Resource Network (FRN) who were instrumental in selecting bootcamp participants:

Sharon Dormire, Texas A&M University

Jenny Erkfitz, Aspen University

Susan Malkemes, Wilkes University

Rhonda Maneval, Pace University

, Pace University Brenda Morris, Arizona State University

For more information about the AACN-Apple Collaboration, see the bootcamp event page.

