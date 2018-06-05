Antimicrobials and Colon Effects, Copper and Alzheimer’s Disease, and More Featured in June 2018 Toxicological Sciences

Newswise — From a look at how environmental and dietary exposure to copper may be linked to Alzheimer’s disease and the effects of consumer microbials on colonic inflammation and colitis to a potential prostate-based activation of a carcinogen in cooked meat and the impact of hydraulic fracturing mixtures on the immune system, the June 2018 issue of Toxicological Sciences features new research which may shed light on public health concerns. In addition, Editor-in-Chief Gary W. Miller introduces a new journal article category, Systematic Reviews, and calls for submissions.

Highlights of Toxicological Sciences Volume 163, Issue 2 include:

Toxicological Sciences is the official journal of the Society of Toxicology (SOT), a professional and scholarly organization of more than 8,000 scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of individuals who practice toxicology in the United States and abroad.

