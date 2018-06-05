Antimicrobials and Colon Effects, Copper and Alzheimer’s Disease, and More Featured in June 2018 Toxicological Sciences
Issue Also Contains Articles on Hydraulic Fracturing Mixtures Effect on the Immune System and the Prostate-Based Activation of a Potential Carcinogen in Cooked Meat
Newswise — From a look at how environmental and dietary exposure to copper may be linked to Alzheimer’s disease and the effects of consumer microbials on colonic inflammation and colitis to a potential prostate-based activation of a carcinogen in cooked meat and the impact of hydraulic fracturing mixtures on the immune system, the June 2018 issue of Toxicological Sciences features new research which may shed light on public health concerns. In addition, Editor-in-Chief Gary W. Miller introduces a new journal article category, Systematic Reviews, and calls for submissions.
Highlights of Toxicological Sciences Volume 163, Issue 2 include:
- Editorial: Systematic Reviews in Toxicology (Free to Read)
- Contemporary Review: Environmental and Dietary Exposure to Copper and Its Cellular Mechanisms Linking to Alzheimer’s Disease (Free to Read)
- Forum Article: Representing the Process of Inflammation as Key Events in Adverse Outcome Pathways
- Editor’s Highlight: Effects of Consumer Antimicrobials Benzalkonium Chloride, Benzethonium Chloride, and Chloroxylenol on Colonic Inflammation and Colitis-Associated Colon Tumorigenesis in Mice
- Editor’s Highlight: Developmental Exposure to a Mixture of 23 Chemicals Associated With Unconventional Oil and Gas Operations Alters the Immune System of Mice
- Editor’s Highlight: Metabolic Activation of the Cooked Meat Carcinogen 2-Amino-1-Methyl-6-Phenylimidazo[4,5-b]Pyridine in Human Prostate
- Editor’s Highlight: PCB126 Inhibits the Activation of AMPK-CREB Signal Transduction Required for Energy Sensing in Liver
