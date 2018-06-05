Rising Demand for Home Health Services Leads Wolters Kluwer and Leading Home Care Association to Expand Nurse Bedside Decision Support Resources

Newswise — June 5, 2018 - Wolters Kluwer Health today announced a collaboration with the National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) to expand Lippincott® Procedures to address the care and quality demands created by the growing emphasis on aging in place. The addition of 200 evidence-based home care procedures to its flagship nursing decision support solution helps home care nurses improve bedside competency, reduce variations in care and enhance outcomes.

A confluence of trends is driving the escalating demand for home care nursing, including a rapidly growing senior population that is living longer and is at higher risk for chronic disease. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 23.5 percent (98 million) of the U.S. population will be 65 or older by 2060, up nearly 10 percent over 2014. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 80 percent of older adults have at least one chronic disease, and 77 percent have at least two. Yet, according to AARP, nearly 90 percent say they plan to stay in their current home and community as they age. Some may not have a choice, as the unprecedented growth rate of the senior population is far outpacing the number of available long-term care beds, making aging in place a necessity for millions of seniors whose health status would have made staying home impossible in the past.

“Home care providers are challenged to accommodate unprecedented demand for their services while dealing with the pressures inherent in today’s value-based care environment—delivering quality care and improved outcomes at lower costs,” said Anne Dabrow Woods, DNP, RN, CRNP, ANP-BC, AGACNP-BC, FAAN, Chief Nurse, Wolters Kluwer Health Learning, Research & Practice. “Alleviating some of this burden was the catalyst for our collaboration with NAHC to expand Lippincott Procedures to include key home care nursing procedures. In doing so, we are giving nurses the support they need to increase clinical competency and enhance workflows, leading to improved care quality and outcomes while enabling seniors to safely age in place.”

Adds Andrea Devoti, MSN, MBA, RN, Executive Vice President, NAHC, “Wolters Kluwer shares our commitment to ensure our nation’s seniors can stay safely in their own homes, which is why this partnership to enhance Lippincott Procedures with home care-specific guidance makes sense. Nurses are called upon to manage many aspects of aging in place, so arming them with evidence-based tools to help guide care decisions and actions is crucial to keeping their patients healthy, safe and at home.”

The collaboration calls for NAHC to assist with development and review of 200 new home care nursing procedures, using subject matter experts from its membership. Part of the Lippincott® Solutions suite of online products, Lippincott Procedures is a leading web-based nursing application for the latest evidence-based practice information used in hospitals and other healthcare institutions.

