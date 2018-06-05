University of Utah ranked among top 100 worldwide universities granted U.S. utility patents in 2017

Newswise — SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah is ranked 33 in a new report published on Tuesday, Top 100 Worldwide Universities Granted U.S. Utility Patents in 2017. The rankings, compiled by the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) and Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO) were based on data obtained from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The NAI and IPO have published the report annually since 2013 to highlight the vital role patents play in university research and innovation. The report ranks the top 100 universities named as the first assignee on utility patents granted by the USPTO during the 2017 calendar year.

“We are honored to once again be recognized in the National Academy of Inventor’s list for 2018. Our goal is to serve as a conduit for innovation within the University of Utah and to help our inventors protect and commercialize their revolutionary ideas,” said Keith Marmer, executive director and associate vice president of the Center for Technology & Venture Commercialization (TVC) at the U.

Since 1965, TVC has established a global reputation for leadership in technology commercialization – the Milken Institute ranked TVC No. 1among all universities in the U.S. in 2017. On behalf of the U, TVC serves as a catalyst for the regional ecosystem, responsible for all aspects of invention management, patent prosecution, licensing, startup formation and support, equity management and early stage funding. To date, TVC has partnered with U faculty to successfully prosecute over 1,000 issued patents.

The full report can be found at: http://www.academyofinventors.org/pdf/top-100-universities-2017.pdf

The information provided in this list is based on data obtained from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. For this report, a university is defined as an institution that grants undergraduate-level degrees. Patents reported are utility patents granted during the 2017 calendar year. When a patent is assigned to one or more entities, credit is given to the first named entity. The number of patents granted does not necessarily indicate the value of a university’s technology, the effectiveness of its research or whether its patents will be successfully licensed and/or brought to market. For inquiries or if you have a research foundation that should be combined with your university assignment in the future, contact: info@academyofinventors.com.

