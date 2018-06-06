The Myositis Association Updates and Upgrades Its Web Presence

Newswise — (Alexandria, VA) – The Myositis Association announces the launch of its newly redesigned website, Myositis.org, making it easier for visitors to access evidence-based information about all forms of the rare autoimmune muscle disease known as “myositis.”

“Our goal was to create an easy to navigate, visually appealing site, as well as improve the user’s ability to easily access TMA’s extensive content from any device,” says TMA Executive Director Bob Goldberg.

With this upgrade, TMA has completely updated all of its online content about myositis diseases, including the latest research about symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, research, and more.

A new library section allows patients, healthcare providers, care partners, researchers, and others to explore videos, podcasts, and transcripts from past patient conferences and other educational presentations. Selected research articles from medical journals and other TMA publications are also readily available.

Patients and care partners will find it much easier to access TMA support groups, physician and physical therapy referrals, targeted resources, and other services.

Also exciting is a new blog feature, where visitors can find patient stories, information about clinical trials that are recruiting myositis patients, and news and features of interest to the myositis community.

About Myositis

Myositis is a rare autoimmune disease of the muscles that causes severe pain and weakness, debilitating skin rashes, and other often life threatening symptoms. It is a challenge to diagnose, requiring on average more than three-and-a-half years and five doctors before many patients are correctly diagnosed. There is no cure for this chronic, disabling condition, and for some patients there aren’t even any treatments.

For patients with a disease like myositis, learning about their disease and finding support from other people who have their disease is a lifeline. Myositis.org improves and expands these vital services to patients and care partners, as well as increases awareness of this rare condition.

About TMA

The Myositis Association is an international nonprofit organization committed to support and education for myositis patients and care partners, increasing awareness of myositis throughout the community and among physicians, and funding for myositis-related research.