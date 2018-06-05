CRF Invites NYC Women of All Ages to Attend Free Seminar on Healthy Aging of the Heart

WHAT & WHO:

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) will hold a free seminar, “Healthy Aging: What Women Need to Know About Heart Health at Every Age,” on Thursday, June 14, 2018 in New York City. The seminar, part of a series of Mini-Med School seminars conducted by the CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative, will focus on providing women with practical ways to keep their heart healthy at all stages of life. Attendees will learn about lifestyle changes, risk factors, and treatment options for coronary artery disease and aortic stenosis, two conditions that develop as you age.

The program will include the following presentations from renowned experts in the field as well as a Q&A session in which attendees will be able to ask questions:

The Early Years: 10 Ways to Defy Heart Disease

Nisha Jhalani, MD

Director, CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative

Director, Clinical and Educational Services, CIVT

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Middle-Age: The Signs and Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore

Harmony Reynolds, MD

Associate Professor of Medicine, NYU School of Medicine

Director, Soter Center for Women’s Cardiovascular Research

Associate Director, Cardiovascular Clinical Research Center

NYU Langone Health

Seniors: What You Need to Know About Aortic Stenosis

Susheel Kodali, MD

Director, Structural Heart & Valve Center

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Patient Perspectives

(Q&A and Panel Discussion)

WHY:

Despite prevention efforts and advances in treatments, heart disease remains the number one cause of death for women in the United States. Because heart disease becomes more common as you age, CRF recognizes the importance of educating the public about ways to keep their heart healthy at all stages of life through risk factor management and medical treatment.

WHEN:

Thursday, June 14, 2018

5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

WHERE:

Cardiovascular Research Foundation

1700 Broadway, 9th Floor

New York, NY 10019

HOW TO REGISTER:

To register, visit: http://www.crf.org/whhi/upcoming-events/healthy-aging.

ABOUT CRF

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 25 years, CRF has helped pioneer innovations in interventional cardiology and has educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. For more information, visit www.crf.org.

The CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative was founded to help reduce gender disparity in cardiovascular care using a two-pronged approach: advocating for increased female representation in clinical trials and raising awareness about women and heart disease through Mini-Med School educational seminars. For more information, visit www.crf.org/whhi.

