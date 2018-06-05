Chicago Magazine Names Cardiologists at Rush Among Top Heart Doctors

Newswise — (CHICAGO) – Cardiac specialists at Rush University Medical Center are among the doctors highlighted as “Chicago’s Top Cardiologists,” in a special edition of Chicago magazine’s “Top Doctor’s” list included in the magazine’s June 2018 issue.

In an article called “How to Mend a Broken Heart,” the magazine lists 138 cardiologists in the six-county Chicago metro area who have been recommended by their physician peers.

Fifteen cardiac experts from Rush were named as the top doctors in five specialties, including cardiac electrophysiology, cardiovascular disease, interventional cardiology, pediatric cardiology, and thoracic and cardiac surgery.

The following cardiologists from Rush are included in the article:

Electrophysiology

Cardiovascular Disease

Interventional Cardiology

Pediatric Cardiology

Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery

###