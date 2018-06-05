Chicago Magazine Names Cardiologists at Rush Among Top Heart Doctors
Newswise — (CHICAGO) – Cardiac specialists at Rush University Medical Center are among the doctors highlighted as “Chicago’s Top Cardiologists,” in a special edition of Chicago magazine’s “Top Doctor’s” list included in the magazine’s June 2018 issue.
In an article called “How to Mend a Broken Heart,” the magazine lists 138 cardiologists in the six-county Chicago metro area who have been recommended by their physician peers.
Fifteen cardiac experts from Rush were named as the top doctors in five specialties, including cardiac electrophysiology, cardiovascular disease, interventional cardiology, pediatric cardiology, and thoracic and cardiac surgery.
The following cardiologists from Rush are included in the article:
Electrophysiology
- Kousik Krishnan, Director of the Arrhythmia Device Clinic
- Richard G. Trohman, Section Chief of Cardiac Electrophysiology
Cardiovascular Disease
- Neal T. Ruggie, Section Chief of General Cardiology
- Melissa J. Tracy, Section Chief of Noninvasive Cardiology
- Annabelle Santos Volgman, Medical Director of the Rush Heart Center for Women
- Kim A. William, Sr., Chief of Cardiology
Interventional Cardiology
- Neeraj Jolly, Medical Director of Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory
- Clifford Kavinsky, Section Chief of Structural and Interventional Cardiology
- Gary Schaer, Director of Cardiology Research
- R. Jeffrey Snell, Medical Director of the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit
- Donald Tanis, Chief of Medicine at Rush Oak Park Hospital
Pediatric Cardiology
- Karim A. Diab, Director of Echocardiography Laboratory, Rush Center for Congenital Heart Disease
Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
- Patroklos (Pat) Pappas, Medical Director of the Cardiac Service Line
- Michael A. Bresticker, Attending Cardiac Surgeon
- Michel N. Ilbawi, Attending Pediatric Cardiac Surgeon
