NYIT Wins ESD Grant for Bioengineering Laboratory

NYIT (New York Institute of Technology) School of Engineering and Computing Sciences has been awarded a grant of $150,000 by the State of New York to develop a “Research and Technology Innovation Bioengineering Laboratory” at its Old Westbury, Long Island, campus. The funding comes through Empire State Development (ESD), an agency whose primary mission is to promote New York State’s economy and enhance job creation.

ESD has awarded NYIT’s School of Engineering and Computing Sciences funds totaling more than $1 million in support of its Entrepreneurship and Technology Innovation Center (ETIC) and associated job-creation and entrepreneurship efforts, as well as the school’s Class 10,000 Clean Room and nanofabrication facility. Interim Dean Babak D. Beheshti, Ph.D., said, “NYIT’s purpose is to prepare the next generation for the jobs and opportunities of the future. Our school’s mission is to be the ‘go to place’ for outstanding engineering talent.”

“New York State’s $150,000 grant to NYIT’s new Research and Technology Innovation Bioengineering Laboratory will support Long Island’s steady emergence as a hub for life sciences research and advancements in biotechnology,” said ESD President, CEO, and Commissioner Howard Zemsky. “New York State’s future lies in its well-educated, skilled workforce, and today’s investment is an investment in our tomorrow.”

The new lab will be housed in NYIT’s Harry Schure Hall, with equipment that will enable specialized research into micro- and nano-scale biosensors and biomaterials to address important life sciences problems. Researchers will use a paste extrusion 3-D printer to synthesize biomedical devices and structural biomaterials for enhanced tissue healing. A UV-vis spectrophotometer will facilitate work to develop a highly sensitive biosensor for early detection of potentially fatal conditions like cancer and HIV. And a fluorescent microscope will help researchers understand critical elements of cellular attachment, bioactivity, gene expressions, and therapeutic efficiency.

Bioengineering has become a particular focus of research and study at NYIT. The institution now offers a bioengineering master’s degree, and researchers there are pursuing projects that include disease diagnosis and monitoring, patient care and assistance, and other bio-medical applications. In addition, faculty and students are creating nanofabricated and 3-D printed nano-scale devices for applications in sensing, therapeutics, and tissue engineering. Azhar Ilyas, Ph.D, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, said, “Integration of engineering and biology at the very small scale can offer tremendous opportunities for solving important problems in health sciences and medicine.”

NYIT has been designated a “Military Friendly” institution, and the laboratory will support training and certifications in high-wage, in-demand tech fields for a broad base of students, including veterans and their families. Students trained in this and other NYIT facilities contribute to the Long Island and New York State economies by ensuring that they are prepared to work in key sectors at the forefront of economic growth.

About NYIT

NYIT (New York Institute of Technology) offers 90 degree programs, including undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees, in more than 50 fields of study, including architecture and design; arts and sciences; education; engineering and computing sciences; health professions; management; and osteopathic medicine. A non-profit independent, private institution of higher education, NYIT has 10,000 students in programs and campuses in New York (Manhattan and Old Westbury, Long Island) and Arkansas, as well as in China, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. NYIT sponsors 13 NCAA Division II programs.

NYIT is guided by its mission to provide career-oriented professional education, offer access to opportunity to all qualified students, and support applications-oriented research that benefits the larger world. More than 100,000 graduates have received degrees from NYIT. For more information, visit nyit.edu.