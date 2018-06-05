Contact: Kathryn Ullman

Mount Sinai Press Office

646-605-5950

Kathryn.ullman@mountsinai.org

Top Mount Sinai Executive Honored With 2018 Esperanza (Hope) Award From the Latino Commission on AIDS at Annual Cielo Gala

Newswise — NEW YORK, NY (June 6, 2018) – Jeremy Boal, MD, President of Mount Sinai Downtown and Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System, was presented the 2018 Esperanza Award by the Latino Commission on AIDS at their Annual Cielo Gala on Friday, June 1, 2018, at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan.

The Esperanza Award was created by the Commission to recognize leaders in medical research, public health, and treatment dedicated to stemming the tide of HIV and AIDS. Dr. Boal is devoted to providing access to care and filling gaps in care for residents and workers in downtown Manhattan, including those in underserved communities. As one of the largest HIV programs in the country, The Mount Sinai Comprehensive Health Program-Downtown offers full-service HIV and AIDS primary care to the residents of lower Manhattan.

“It is an incredible honor to receive the Esperanza Award,” said Dr. Boal, who is also a Professor of Population Health Science and Policy at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “The work of the Commission is highly aligned with Mount Sinai’s commitment to provide the best health services to our community.”

Dr. Boal became President of Mount Sinai Downtown, responsible for all Mount Sinai operations south of 34th Street in Manhattan, in October 2016. He started his Mount Sinai career as a resident in Internal Medicine and Geriatrics nearly 25 years ago, and served as Executive Director and Co-founder of Mount Sinai’s Visiting Doctors Program, which provides in-home primary care to more than 1,000 homebound patients annually, and as Vice Chair for Strategic Planning and Faculty Practice Services for Mount Sinai’s Samuel Bronfman Department of Medicine, before becoming Chief Medical Officer for the North Shore-LIJ Health System (now Northwell Health) in 2011. There, he was responsible for quality and safety across the system’s hospitals, ambulatory practices, home care, and sub-acute and long-term care facilities. Dr. Boal rejoined the Mount Sinai Health System as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer in June 2013.

Dr. Boal received his Medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, and a Bachelor of Science degree from McGill University, Montreal, Canada. He is board certified in internal medicine with additional certification in geriatrics.

