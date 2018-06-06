American University Experts Share Insights on Trump - Kim Summit

What: As the world watches for the June 12 summit in Singapore, experts at AU’s School of International Service and School of Public Affairs are available for commentary and analysis on a wide range of issues related to U.S. foreign policy, domestic and global security, nuclear proliferation, trade and diplomacy.

Gordon Adams, professor of U.S. Foreign Policy, has published widely on defense and national security policy, the defense policy process, and national security budgets. He is often sought by national and international media outlets to comment on U.S. national security policy.

David Banks, professorial lecturer at the School of International Service, has research interests in international order and disorder, Great Power politics, and diplomacy. His current book project investigates the motivation for, and political consequences of, state violations of diplomatic practice. He recently co-authored a report through the Center for Long-Term Cybersecurity at Berkeley that used wargames to assess the likelihood of major cyber threats.

Capri S. Cafaro, Executive-in-Residence at American University’s School of Public Affairs, is the former Democratic leader of the Ohio State Senate. Ms. Cafaro is available for interviews on topics related to U.S. foreign policy in the context of domestic politics, among other issues.

Garret J. Martin, professorial lecturer at the School of International Service, has written widely on transatlantic relations, both in the field of history and contemporary affairs, and focuses, in particular, on security, U.S. foreign policy, European foreign policy and defense, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. He can also comment on issues related to non-proliferation, the history of U.S.-North Korean relations, and the history of high-level summits for past U.S. presidents.

Prof. Martin said: "Historically, inexperienced Presidents, such as John F. Kennedy with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, have not fared well in high-level summits with hardened adversaries. It remains to be seen whether or not Donald Trump can buck the trend with his high-stakes meeting with Kim Jong-Un".

David Bell Mislan, assistant professor in the School of International Service, is an expert on U.S. foreign policy. He is the author of Enemies of the American Way: Identity and Presidential Foreign Policymaking, and Weird IR: Deviant Cases in International Relations (with Philip Streich). Prof. Mislan can comment on issues related to U.S. presidents and foreign policy making, the Japanese reaction to recent U.S. overtures to North Korea, and the impact of the summit on U.S.-Japan relations.

Prof. Mislan said: “While the Trump administration prefers to think of diplomacy as a set of bilateral negotiations, the truth is that diplomacy is a system of interrelated issues and actors. The summit and its aftermath will be a hard test of this emerging ‘Trump Doctrine.’”

Amb. Sally Shelton-Colby, Distinguished Diplomat in Residence at the School of International Service, has held a number of senior positions in the public, corporate and non-profit sectors and in international organizations, including Deputy Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and Assistant Administrator for Global Programs at the U.S. Agency for International Development. She can discuss issues related to U.S. foreign policy towards East Asia, specifically South Korea and China.

